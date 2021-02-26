Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Restaurant-quality karubi beef with fried rice

I have found myself developing recipes to recreate some of my favourite restaurant meals a lot over the last year. Where we live in north Wexford is beyond the delivery limit for most, so it has been a great motivation to get creative in the kitchen. If you are missing a favourite dish, why not have a go at making it yourself? It will bring some variety to your cooking, and with a bit of trial and error, you are likely to crack it, or even improve on the original.

This week’s recipe is my version of a dish from a Japanese restaurant I often go to when meeting friends or colleagues for lunch during a normal working week. That was back when our working weeks were normal of course. I got a hankering for it a few months ago so I decided to give it a go and I am delighted with the results. It features one of my favourite food discoveries of the past year, gochujang, a Korean spicy red pepper sauce. I have used it in a few recipes over the past few months, and it is a perfect complement to this dish. If you cannot get hold of the ingredients, you can use sriracha or another chilli sauce. Gochujang is very special though, so do try your local Asian supermarket for the ingredients. You will adore it, and it is simple and inexpensive to make. A few of the larger Asian supermarkets offer an excellent nationwide delivery service.

Karubi Beef is a beautiful rice dish with vegetable fried rice, chargrilled rib-eye steak, a fried egg and gochujang chilli sauce. This recipe serves two, increase the quantities as needed if you are cooking for more people.

I know some people worry about cooking rice. A few tips. Firstly, choose good rice. I love basmati, which is not expensive and easily available. Soak the rice in cold water for thirty minutes, and always rinse it well before putting it on to cook. Use twice the volume of cold water to rice, add a little salt and bring it to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, cover, and let it cook until all the water is absorbed, usually about 12-14 minutes. Remove the lid, fluff your rice up a little with a fork and it is ready to go.

You can use any cut of steak you want for this dish. My favourite is a rib-eye, and I love Irish Angus beef. This is a dish to splash out a little on, get a nice dry-aged steak if you can manage it. A perfect Friday feast. Go on, treat yourself.

Ingredients:

2 Irish Angus rib-eye steaks

180g basmati rice

1 onion

2 cloves garlic

150g tender stem broccoli

Handful green beans

1 ear corn on the cob

2 spring onions

2 eggs

Soy sauce

Black pepper

Sesame oil

Gochujang Sauce:

100g miso paste

50g honey

25g Korean red pepper powder

1tsp Apple cider vinegar

1 clove garlic

50ml cold water

Method

Let the steaks sit uncovered at room temperature for about thirty minutes while you prep the rest of the dish. Rinse the rice well and cover it with cold water to soak.

Pop all the ingredients for the gochujang into a bowl and whisk them together. This recipe will make more sauce than you need. It will store well in a jar in your fridge, so it is worth making a little extra to have to hand.

It is now time to cook the rice. Rinse it again, pop it into a pan with twice the volume of water to rice. Add a half a teaspoon of salt and bring to the boil. Reduce it to a simmer. Cook with the lid on until all the water is absorbed and the rice is nice and fluffy - about twelve to fourteen minutes. Set to one side.

Thickly slice the onion. Chop the garlic. Chop the broccoli and beans into roughly three-centimetre pieces. Stand the ear of corn on one end in a bowl and cut all the kernels off with a sharp knife.

Heat a griddle pan over a high heat. Season the steaks with a little salt and pepper. Put them on the pan and cook to taste. I love the steak rare to medium rare for this dish. I give them three to four minutes on each side to get a nice sear and crust. If you do not have a meat thermometer, try to get one. It is a really useful tool that will help you achieve perfectly cooked meat every time. A medium-rare steak should be cooked to sixty-two celsius, and then removed from the pan to rest before serving. When the steaks are cooked to your taste, take them off the pan and let them rest for five minutes or so. Slather a little of the gochujang over them as they rest.

Heat a few tablespoons sesame oil in a wok. Toss in the onion and garlic. Cook for a few minutes until they start to soften a little, stirring all the time over a high heat. Add the broccoli and the green beans. Cook for two minutes. Add the corn and give it another minute or so. Now add the rice and a good glug of soy sauce and plenty of freshly ground black pepper. Cook for three to four minutes, stirring all the time. Taste and add more seasoning if required.

Cut the steaks into thick slices. Fry two eggs, sunny side up. Keep the yolks nice and runny.

Now you are ready to serve up. Plate up a big serving of the rice, the steak on the side, egg on top. Chop the spring onion and sprinkle it over the dish. Serve with a generous amount of gochujang chilli sauce on the side.