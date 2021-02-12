Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Korean fried chicken burger with all the trimmings

- 4 chicken breasts
- 30ml rice wine
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 tbsp grated fresh ginger
- 250g cornflour
- 4 brioche buns
- 8 medium sized potatoes
- 4 tbsp Mayonnaise
- 4 tbsp Gochujang chilli sauce
- 3 tbsp ketchup
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 50g honey
- 1 tbsp sesame oil
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- Little gem lettuce
- Grated vintage cheddar
- 80g Korean soybean paste or miso
- 2 tbsp gochujang
- 2 tbsp toasted sesame oil
- 1tsp honey
- 1 clove garlic, grated
- 1 tbsp finely chopped onion
- 20g flaked almonds
- ½ apple, cored and finely chopped
Flatten the chicken breasts a little. I use a rolling pin to do this, just pound them gently to make them a uniform thickness. Grate the garlic, pop it into a bowl with the rice wine and ginger. Cut the chicken breasts in half, add them to the bowl and stir to cover with the marinade. Let them marinate for about 30 minutes. Now make the pickled cucumber. Warm 60ml rice or white wine vinegar in a small pan, add one teaspoon of sesame oil, one teaspoon of Korean red pepper flakes or ordinary chilli flakes and one tablespoon of caster sugar. Stir until the sugar is dissolved. Thinly slice a cucumber, pop it into a bowl and pour over the vinegar mix.