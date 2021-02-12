Nine ways to wear red this Valentine's Day

Saturated and juicy, this season's shade of cherry red commands you to take a bite out of life. Slightly tangy, sometimes sweet, it’s the hue and cry our wardrobes need after months of monotonous restrictions.
Go ahead; you never know what you get until you taste it.
- Feeling brave? Mirror the catwalk chutzpah with a full-length hue. Add a red lip for extra points.
- Balance the bravado of a red blouse with considered camel trousers.
- Pair red with soft pastels like lavender for instant visual interest.
- Wear energising red for presentations and pitches; to uplift a Monday mood or for first (online) dates.