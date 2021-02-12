Nine ways to wear red this Valentine's Day

Cherry-pick your favourites from our new season edit and leave ‘lockdown beige’ in the shade.
A model walks the runway at the Fendi fashion show during the Milan Women's Fashion Week on September 23, 2020, in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Fri, 12 Feb, 2021 - 12:30
Annmaire O’Connor

Saturated and juicy, this season's shade of cherry red commands you to take a bite out of life. Slightly tangy, sometimes sweet, it’s the hue and cry our wardrobes need after months of monotonous restrictions. 

Go ahead; you never know what you get until you taste it.

1. Ninety Percent cut-out stretch Tencel jersey midi, Net-a-Porter, €140 

2. Queens of Archive ‘Chrissie NYC’ dress, Arnotts, €240 

3. Puff-sleeved jumper, H&M, €19.99 

4. Slide logo sandal, Gucci, €290 

5. See By Chloé ‘Tilda’ small bag, Arnotts, €395 

6. Jimmy Choo ‘Beren 85’ knee high boots, Brown Thomas, €950 

7. ‘Vladimir’ suit jacket, Claudie Pierlot, €295 

8. Contrast knit cardigan, Maje, €195 

9. Victoria Beckham cotton corduroy flared trousers, The Outnet, was €661; now €198 

STYLE NOTES:

  • HEAD-TO-TOE: Feeling brave? Mirror the catwalk chutzpah with a full-length hue. Add a red lip for extra points.
  • TONE IT DOWN: Balance the bravado of a red blouse with considered camel trousers.
  • OPPOSITES ATTRACT: Pair red with soft pastels like lavender for instant visual interest.
  • ZOOM ROOM: Wear energising red for presentations and pitches; to uplift a Monday mood or for first (online) dates.


