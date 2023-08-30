In training: 10 ways to change up your activewear in the gym

Whatever you decide, create a winning look that’s comfortable, while reflecting your personal style.
One of Paula Burns' workout selection

Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 02:05
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

Getting back into a workout routine can be tough, especially after the summer break. 

When you look good, you instantly feel good. Thankfully activewear is no longer boring. 

Think sports shorts with lace trims or hark back to the '80s for retro fun. 

GET THE LOOK

In Training as seen at CLOO

Revive your gym routine with a fresh activewear look, as seen at CLOO.

Cork Sweatshirt, €35, Rep Your Local

#ieloves - All Ireland: Represent your county while getting a sweat on in a slogan sweatshirt, €35, Rep Your Local.

Sports shorts with lace trim, €37, Adidas Originals at Zalando

Pocket Friendly - Sporty Spice: A chic lace trim will instantly spice up your sports shorts look, €37, Adidas at Zalando.

Power Leggings, €100, Sweaty Betty at Kildare Village

Graphic Design: Inject a bit of the fun factor to your workout with a graphic design legging, €100, Sweaty Betty at Kildare Village.

Peach Bralette, €35, Bon+Berg

Peachy Keen: Support your boobs while supporting a greener planet in a sustainably made peach-hued bralette, €35, Bon+Berg.

Archive Windbreaker, €190 , Tommy Hilfiger at Arnotts

Wind-Swept: Don’t let the wind and rain stop your daily walk by donning a retro windbreaker jacket, €190, Tommy Hilfiger at Arnotts.

Workout Top, €17.99, H&M Move

Sage Advice: Cleanse your body and mind while looking good in sage green, €17.99, H&M Move.

Cool Runnings: Hit the gym running in these street-style worthy trainers, €117, New Balance at Office.

Pink Tank Top, €35, Under Armour

Dopamine Hit: Workout in popping pink for a double dose of dopamine, €35, Under Armour.

Side Stripe Joggers, €35, Lucy Mecklenburgh at Very

Retro Fit: Embrace the revival of noughties style in a flared jogger, €35, Lucy Mecklenburgh at Very.

