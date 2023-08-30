In training: 10 ways to change up your activewear in the gym

Getting back into a workout routine can be tough, especially after the summer break.
When you look good, you instantly feel good. Thankfully activewear is no longer boring.
Think sports shorts with lace trims or hark back to the '80s for retro fun.
Whatever you decide, create a winning look that’s comfortable, while reflecting your personal style.
Revive your gym routine with a fresh activewear look, as seen at CLOO.
Represent your county while getting a sweat on in a slogan sweatshirt, €35, Rep Your Local.
A chic lace trim will instantly spice up your sports shorts look, €37, Adidas at Zalando.
Inject a bit of the fun factor to your workout with a graphic design legging, €100, Sweaty Betty at Kildare Village.
Support your boobs while supporting a greener planet in a sustainably made peach-hued bralette, €35, Bon+Berg.
Don’t let the wind and rain stop your daily walk by donning a retro windbreaker jacket, €190, Tommy Hilfiger at Arnotts.
Cleanse your body and mind while looking good in sage green, €17.99, H&M Move.
Hit the gym running in these street-style worthy trainers, €117, New Balance at Office.
Workout in popping pink for a double dose of dopamine, €35, Under Armour.
Embrace the revival of noughties style in a flared jogger, €35, Lucy Mecklenburgh at Very.