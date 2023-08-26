Weekend Loves: Dealing with grief, new Irish fashion, and a sensory Riverdance

One-day Grief Retreat coming to Cork

Those who have experienced grief will know it is different for everyone and can have a long-lasting impact on one’s life.

Grief Ireland is an online sanctuary, established by Kathie Stritch, where people can come together to talk about their grief and get support from the online community as well as from professionals.

On September 30, Stritch is hosting a one-day retreat at the Garryvoe Hotel in Cork designed to provide tools to those experiencing loss to help people feel less alone in their grief.

The day will include talks from psychologists and therapists, guided meditation and journalling sessions, discussions on different types of loss and information on support groups.

Lunch and refreshments included.

Tickets €99

Iva Natura's anti-blemish skin cream

Affordable organic and natural skincare for all the family

Many of us want to make our skincare routines more natural — including ingredients that are better for us and for the environment — however many organic and sustainable skincare ranges seem to charge a premium for the pleasure.

One range of products that won’t break the bank is Iva Natura — a Turkish skincare brand recently arrived on the Irish market.

The brand range includes skin and hair care products for people of all ages and is organic, plant-based and vegan with an emphasis on ethical sourcing.

It includes cleansers, facial scrubs, moisturisers, masks and eye creams as well as a baby care rash cream (€9.95), a sensitive shampoo with fennel (€11.95) and an organic baby oil made with almond extracts and organic jojoba oil (€14.45).

The Nicola Drop Shoulder Coat by feeG

New season Irish fashion by award-winning brand feeG

Irish womenswear brand feeG won the prestigious Drapers Independents Womenswear Brand of the Year Award 2022 — they’ve been shortlisted for this again, their 20th year in business.

The first of their Autumn/Winter 2023 collection has just landed in stores and online with a beautiful array of styles in their trademark contemporary classic style.

We love this drop-shouldered coat designed to be worn oversized and available in green, pink and purple from sizes 8 to 18 (€322).

Look out for key pieces such as the ‘Marliyn’ off-the-shoulder top perfect for a night out or even a day-two bridal option, or the tailored ‘Rita’ dress — a sophisticated dress in black or ‘biscuit’ crepe with pearl embellishment which looks much more expensive than its €299 price tag.

Jo-Anne Yelen, Artist in Residence at the Montenotte Hotel. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Vibrant art by Jo-Anne Yelen at The Montenotte

The Artist-in-Residence collaboration between The Gallery Kinsale and Cork’s famous Montenotte hotel continues with a new exhibition by Kerry-based artist Jo-Anne Yelen.

Visitors to the hotel can enjoy the colourful work of Yelen for the next six months — a perfect reflection of the hotel’s design-led characterful interiors.

The Artist-in-Residence programme at the hotel is now in its sixth year and recently hosted the work of Nathan Neven and Paul Christopher Flynn.

Originally from South Africa, Yelen and her family have been living in Ireland since the 1970s and her naive, colourful style is instantly recognisable for its twisty, uplifting scenes.

Room rates for The Montenotte start from €245 and include a complimentary breakfast, free parking, access to the Cameo Cinema (over 18s) and to The Motion Health Club.

Autistic young dancer Sophia Farrell and members of Riverdance launch its inaugural sensory-friendly show at the Gaiety Theatre

Riverdance introduces first sensory show in collaboration with AsIAm

Riverdance will present its first-ever sensory show on September 3 at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre in partnership with Ireland’s national autism charity AsIAm.

The 25th anniversary show will cater to a neurodivergent audience at 1pm that day and will feature a more gentle auditory landscape along with specially designated quiet zones and illumination throughout the theatre to make the performance and venue more welcoming for those with sensory differences.

To enhance the understanding of the performance, a comprehensive visual guide will also be shown and audiences are invited to enjoy the show in a safe and non-judgmental space arranged to accommodate everyone.

Tickets can be booked online or via the Gaiety box office.

Danish furniture and home furnishings brand, JYSK, has opened a new shop in Ballincollig in Cork.

JYSK Ballincollig already a hit with interiors fans

There were queues out the door at the recent unveiling of the new JYSK store in Ballincollig, as the Danish retailer launched its 22nd store just outside Cork city.

JYSK (pronounced YOOSK) is a great destination for all things home and garden with great value products designed to make your home more beautiful and more organised.

The extensive product range includes everything you could need for every room in the house from bathroom and bedroom to home office, while the garden products range includes furniture and accessories from gazebos to trampolines.

For the ultimate night’s sleep, the Ballincollig store also has a wide range of bed frames, bases, mattresses and bedding.