Simone Gannon: Five spa treatments to try this month

1. Comfort & Calm at The Spa at The Shelbourne, Dublin

Comfort & Calm is a unique new treatment at The Shelbourne, created in partnership with Irish wellness brand Ground Wellbeing. Specifically designed to support and care for women going through perimenopause and menopause, this powerful treatment focuses on the body as a whole — helping to comfort, soothe, relax and balance the nervous system.

Encompassing a range of therapies over 90 minutes, including an aromatherapy foot bath, cold-stone massage therapy, gua sha, reflexology, and lymphatic drainage techniques. This holistic treatment, paired with guided breathwork, will assist with heat distribution, inflammation and fluid retention in the body and should help calm the mind, reduce the symptoms of stress and anxiety, and assist with a deeper, more restorative sleep.

€190 for a 90-minute treatment. Available Monday to Sunday at The Spa at The Shelbourne until November 31st 2022. Call 01 6634685 to book or email spa@theshelbourne.com.

2. Reviving Back, Face, and Scalp Treatment at The Europe, Killarney, Co Kerry

Designed to unravel tension at the deepest level while boosting the complexion and relaxing the body and mind, this luxurious two-hour treatment will help you restore, rebalance and recharge.

Using a combination of hot-stone therapy and targeted massage techniques, prepare to be transported via a series of indulgent treatment approaches. Therapies include a reviving, stress-reducing scalp massage, back exfoliation, back massage, a foot ritual and a personalised skin-rejuvenating facial using award-winning ESPA products.

€255 for a two-hour treatment. Available daily at ESPA at The Europe. Call (064) 6671333 to book or email espa@theeurope.com.

3. OTO CBD Signature Treatment at Galgorm Resort, Co Antrim

A new and exclusive luxury CBD brand OTO treatment is now available at Galgorm Resort and Spa. An all-encompassing treatment that aims to release muscular tension from the body and promote deep relaxation, helping to reduce symptoms of stress and anxiety and improve general mood, this is a truly immersive CBD-infused massage experience that focuses on the décolleté, face, and scalp.

The one-hour treatment includes a quartz bed with heated quartz sand bursts for intense relaxation, an intuitive hand and foot wellness ritual, guided breathwork, exfoliating brushing of the skin, and a muscle-relieving massage.

Available as part of Galgorm’s Refocus & Balance Day Spa Experience, with prices starting from £160 per person. Or available as a 60-minute Residents Spa Treatment, starting from £95 per person. To book, call (0044) 28 25882554 or email reservations@galgorm.com.

4. Ashford Castle Ritual at The Spa at Ashford Castle, Co Galway

A combination of five specialised treatments available at The Spa at Ashford Castle, this blissful, head-to-toe signature ritual focuses on hydrating and rejuvenating the skin and releasing tension from the body.

Prepare to drift away during this one-hour treatment with an Elemis muscle-melting back massage with warm body oil, a nourishing dual-action frangipani hair mask, a restorative, therapeutic scalp massage that works to release upper-body tension, a calming ritual that focuses on pressure points on the feet, and much more.

Prices start from €165. Available daily at The Spa at Ashford Castle. Call 094 9546003 to book or email thespa@ashfordcastle.com.

5, The Barróg Rituals at Hayfield Manor, Co Cork

The Barróg Rituals by Ground Wellbeing are a series of new holistic treatments available exclusively at The Beautique Spa at Hayfield Manor.

Designed by Ground founder Peigín Crowley and head of training and treatment development, Rachel O’Malley, together with the expertise of cancer care expert Christine Clinton, The Barróg Rituals are specifically for those living with or beyond cancer.

Helping to soothe the nervous system and encourage calm and rest when it is needed most, treatment options include The Barróg Full Body Massage, a 60-minute ritual designed to calm, comfort and provide specific relief to compromised skin in a safe way. The Barróg Calming Ritual, a 90-minute treatment encompassing a full body massage and calming scalp ritual to comfort dry and delicate skin, and The Barróg Soothing Ritual, a treatment that focuses on the body, hands and feet and may assist with relieving the symptoms of peripheral neuropathy and hand and foot syndrome. Each treatment can be modified and adapted to suit each individual and the stage they find themselves on in their journey.

Hayfield Manor is the first spa in Ireland to offer these treatments. Booking is essential.

Prices start from €120 depending on the treatment chosen. To find out more or to make a booking, call 021 4845929 or email spa@hayfieldmanor.ie.