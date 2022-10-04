Skin Nerd: Here's how your screen could be damaging your skin

- “Like UVA rays, HEV light generates free radicals which cause skin cells to produce enzymes that break down collagen and elastin that give skin its plump, youthful appearance. Also known as oxidative stress, this process is what causes skin to age prematurely,” explains Skingredients chemist Gabriela Duffy Morales.
- HEV light rays also contribute to sunspots. Gabriela says: “HEV light can induce uneven skin pigmentation and may contribute to conditions such as age spots, melasma and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Studies have also found that darker skin is more susceptible to blue light, with one study showing that blue light induces skin darkening in people with skin types IV and V but not in individuals with type II skin.”
- Stocking up on antioxidants to combat blue light-induced oxidative stress.
- Using formulations including a visible light absorber such as iron oxide.
- Using a physical barrier, eg a screen protector
My personal favourite Spritz O’Clock, I have one of these at Nerd HQ, home, in my handbag and car! Yon-Ka is an Irish brand that has been producing wonderful skincare for 30 years and are one of my top go-to brands for daily skincare. Packed full of soothing and hydrating botanicals to boost skin’s hydration levels throughout the day, Yon-Ka Lotion PS comes to the rescue for a multitude of complexion crisis’! It also has the added benefit of freshening up mid-day makeup!
- Yon-Ka Lotion PS Spritz, €32, theskinnerd.com
