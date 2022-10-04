Skin Nerd: Here's how your screen could be damaging your skin

Blue light doesn’t just stop us nodding off, it has been reported to affect our skin too...
Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 20:00
Jennifer Rock

While most of us are aware of the dangers of sun exposure, far fewer of us are knowledgeable of the effects of another source of potential damage to our skin — high-energy visible (HEV) light, otherwise known as “blue light”. 

According to research from Unilever, 65% of consumers are unaware of the effect blue light could have on the skin, which is worrying considering the company also found that 60% of people now spend more than five hours a day in front of a digital device. When spread across five working days, this equates to the same impact on the skin as spending 25 minutes in midday sunshine without protection. With a substantial portion of our waking hours spent in front of a screen, blue light protection is likely to become a top priority when it comes to skin protection.

Effects on the skin

Despite raising the interest of science and dermatologists, current studies on the effects of HEV light exposure have met with varying results. To challenge the debate further, blue light phototherapy has been effective in treating some skin conditions such as acne and atopic dermatitis. On the other hand, blue light has also been reported to affect circadian rhythms, increase production of free radicals, and delay barrier repair.

Due to a lack of long-term testing, it has been difficult to form conclusions, however, there has been some indication that exposure to blue light can be damaging to the skin.

Whilst research is still in its infancy, studies have found that it can cause skin cell death, hyperpigmentation, ageing, and the production of free radicals. Given the excessive exposure to screens many of us face daily, it is important to be aware of the possible toll it can take on our skin so you can make informed decisions. Potential risks reportedly include:

  • Accelerated ageing: “Like UVA rays, HEV light generates free radicals which cause skin cells to produce enzymes that break down collagen and elastin that give skin its plump, youthful appearance. Also known as oxidative stress, this process is what causes skin to age prematurely,” explains Skingredients chemist Gabriela Duffy Morales.
  • Hyperpigmentation: HEV light rays also contribute to sunspots. Gabriela says: “HEV light can induce uneven skin pigmentation and may contribute to conditions such as age spots, melasma and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Studies have also found that darker skin is more susceptible to blue light, with one study showing that blue light induces skin darkening in people with skin types IV and V but not in individuals with type II skin.”

To date, studies have been short term and more research is needed, but as someone whose goal is maximising skin health; I prefer to err on the side of caution until then and recommend protection against HEV light.

What can we do to minimise blue light induced skin damage?

You can mitigate the effects by:

  • Stocking up on antioxidants to combat blue light-induced oxidative stress.
  • Using formulations including a visible light absorber such as iron oxide.
  • Using a physical barrier, eg a screen protector

Nerdie Pick

My personal favourite Spritz O’Clock, I have one of these at Nerd HQ, home, in my handbag and car! Yon-Ka is an Irish brand that has been producing wonderful skincare for 30 years and are one of my top go-to brands for daily skincare. Packed full of soothing and hydrating botanicals to boost skin’s hydration levels throughout the day, Yon-Ka Lotion PS comes to the rescue for a multitude of complexion crisis’! It also has the added benefit of freshening up mid-day makeup!

