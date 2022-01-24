Bargain Hunter: Woodie's 70% home furniture sale, eco-friendly dog care and blissful baths

Woodie’s 70% off home furniture sale

In need of a home refresh? Drop in to your local Woodie’s this week for their whopping 70% off home furniture sale with big savings on cabinets, wardrobes, office desks, bookshelves and dining tables. The Alaska 3 Door 2 Drawer Oak & White Gloss Wardrobe is a steal at €210 (originally €700).

Peggy 3 Shelf Bookcase in white, was €90, now €27.00 at Woodie's BARGAIN HUNTER

We also love the Peggy 3 Shelf Bookcase in white, was €90, now €27.00 and the Compact Desk in White & Grey, was €130, now €39. And while you’re there, the DIY giant is also currently running a 2 for €38 offer on any Dulux 2.5L Standard Coloured Emulsion.

Beautiful beverages

Are you in dire need of a new kettle, or have you been pining over an expresso machine since your local coffee truck rode off into the sunset? Lidl is the place to be this week, with Silvercrest kettles going for €14.99 and a Silvercrest espresso machine for just €69.99. The latter is available in gorgeous shades of blue, pink or anthracite, comes with a 3-year warranty, a 2-in-1 high-pressure steam nozzle: hot water dispenser and milk frother and 2 filter inserts for 1 or 2 cups.

Silvercrest espresso machine, €69.99, Lidl

Over in Supervalu, the Homemaid Nutrient Blender is one of two flash deals this week going for €30 instead of its RRP of €45.

Pink to make the boys wink

Hype Heart Women’s Maxi Tea Dress, €21.99 on justhype.com.

It might be a bit early to be talking about Valentine’s Day, but we just want January to be over and out already, so we’ll keep pressing forward. With this in mind, we’re eyeing the Hype Heart Women’s Maxi Tea Dress from justhype.com. Available in sizes 4 through to 20, it’s currently on sale for just €21.99. Over in Dunnes Stores, there’s lots of love in the Savida section. The Savida Collar Heart Print Blouse would look adorable with a red mini and is going for €25.

Myleene Klass’ Kids Heart Print Pyjamas, €28 - €31, Next

Where cosies are concerned, Pennys have just released some of their Valentine’s Day stock including an adorable heart print romper for €14. Over in Next, Myleene Klass’ Kids Heart Print Pyjamas (€28 - €31) are just too cute.

Reduce your carbon pawprint

IMAC Zeus 50 Recycled Plastic Kennel reduced to €44.99 in Petmania

We all know our daily behaviours have an impact on the planet, with the smallest of changes making a big impact over time. But did you know there are ways you can help your pet reduced their carbon pawprint? Petmania, the Irish-owned pet care specialists, currently have up to 25% off a range of eco friendly products on the site including 20% off a range of HOWND natural shampoos. Other products in the eco-friendly range include dog collars, beds and kennels made from recycled plastic like the IMAC Zeus 50 Recycled Plastic Kennel reduced to €44.99 (originally €59.99).

Lip love

Estée Lauder Decadent Lipstick Collection Set, €35.11, feelunique.com

There are lots of bits on offer at feelunique.com right now, including some lovely offers on lip products. The KVD Beauty Epic Kisses Gift Set, reduced to €13.34 and valued at €50.16 is just too good to resist, while we reckon the Estée Lauder Decadent Lipstick Collection Set reduced to €35.11 (RRP €61.84) is a good bet for Valentine's Day.

Blissful baths

Lots of Love giftset, Lush, €60

There's nothing more relaxing than finishing the day off with a luxurious, steaming hot bath. Stock up on blissful bathing essentials at Boots with 25% off Radox Mineral Therapy Bath Salts. For a real treat, check out Lush's new Irish website. The bath-lovers brand, who have stores on Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork alongside Grafton Street and Henry Street in Dublin, have also just dropped their Valentine's Day collection. We'll be dropping hints about the Lots of Love set which contains the Temptation shower gel (100g), New Rose soap (100g), Ro's Argan body conditioner (45g), 3 bath boms (Groovy, Sex Bomb and Tisty Tosty) and A French Kiss bubble bar. The set is retailing at €60.