Child's play: 10 fashionable looks for kids that will survive any playdate

From sumptuous velvet to hard-wearing cord, there's a choice here for every child
Get the look: Let the kids choose a cool casual look while keeping wrapped up in a warm puffa jacket, as seen at Tommy Hilfiger.

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 06:00
Paula Burns

It’s the coldest time of the year but that doesn’t mean the little ones in our lives can’t make a style statement. From hard-wearing jumpsuits for crafty playdates to keeping warm while tackling the playground, kids fashion is small yet mighty. Make playtime stylishly easy with a relaxed yet smart look that will suit every personality.

Velvet Crush

Velvet Dress, €120, Darcy Bow
Bring playing dress-up into the everyday in the most sumptuous velvet dress, €120, Darcy Bow.

#ieloves: Go Wild

Panda Dress, €32, Fauna Kids
Dress for the annual zoo visit in a fun panda motif dress – match with white tights for extra warmth, €32, Fauna Kids.

To Die For

Jumpsuit, €43, River Island
A tie-dye jumpsuit is the perfect look for the kid who loves arts and crafts, €43, River Island.

White Heat

Fleece Jacket, €27, M&amp;S
January days call for cuddling up in the softest fleece jacket, €27, M&S.

Get In The Groove

Cord Trousers, €19.95, Zara
Opt for hard-wearing cord as a style upgrade to jeans, €19.95, Zara.

Layer Up

Fleece Gillet, €35, Arket
The fleece gillet gives extra layers without the restriction, making it the perfect playground cover-up, €35, Arket.

Hit Knit

Cardigan, €16.50 - €22.50, Next
Keep your little man on-trend with the boy-next-door cardigan look, €16.50-22.50, Next.

Minty Fresh

Oxford Shirt, €9.99, H&amp;M
Give the dapper Oxford style shirt a dash of spring freshness, €9.99, H&M.

Neutral Gear

Cargo Trousers, From €12.50, F&amp;F at Tesco
The cargo pant is the casual yet form fitting compromise to joggers, from, €12.50, F&F at Tesco.

