Child's play: 10 fashionable looks for kids that will survive any playdate

It’s the coldest time of the year but that doesn’t mean the little ones in our lives can’t make a style statement. From hard-wearing jumpsuits for crafty playdates to keeping warm while tackling the playground, kids fashion is small yet mighty. Make playtime stylishly easy with a relaxed yet smart look that will suit every personality.
Bring playing dress-up into the everyday in the most sumptuous velvet dress, €120, Darcy Bow.
Dress for the annual zoo visit in a fun panda motif dress – match with white tights for extra warmth, €32, Fauna Kids.
A tie-dye jumpsuit is the perfect look for the kid who loves arts and crafts, €43, River Island.
January days call for cuddling up in the softest fleece jacket, €27, M&S.
Opt for hard-wearing cord as a style upgrade to jeans, €19.95, Zara.
The fleece gillet gives extra layers without the restriction, making it the perfect playground cover-up, €35, Arket.
Keep your little man on-trend with the boy-next-door cardigan look, €16.50-22.50, Next.
Give the dapper Oxford style shirt a dash of spring freshness, €9.99, H&M.
The cargo pant is the casual yet form fitting compromise to joggers, from, €12.50, F&F at Tesco.