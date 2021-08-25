The Magpie: Treat yourself to these brand new beauty buys

From budge-proof eye liners and vegan skincare — here's what's on our wishlist
Wed, 25 Aug, 2021 - 06:00
Denise O’Donoghue

Acid Wash 

Kash Beauty Colour Trip Eyeshadow Palette, €44.95 @ kashbeauty.com 

No one does colour quite like Kash Beauty and this latest range is a must-have for anyone who loves to experiment with looks like acid-green eye shadow and yellow liner. The budge-proof liner shades are any makeup lover’s dream.

Pretty in Pink 

Skin Proud Sorbet Skin, €14.99 @ Boots 

New to Boots is Skin Proud, a 100% vegan and science-led skincare range. The collection is pocket-friendly, pastel pink and packs a punch, and this moisturiser with hyaluronic acid is a must-have to get dewy skin.

Rolling With It 

Kotanical ‘Unwind’ Roll-On Essential Oil Blend, €22 @ kotanical.ie 

This is a useful product to keep to hand if you want to subtly deal with feelings of anxiousness or stress. The essential oil blends can be rolled on to pulse points to support relaxation, and other scents in the range help with focus or sports recovery.

Knot A Bother 

Tangle Teezer Everyday Detangling Spray For Kids, €11.99 @ Cloud 10 Beauty, Medicare, McCabes and pharmacies nationwide

There is no better woman to try this than my nine-year-old niece Amy and her red mane of usually untamable tangles. She tells me she loves the scent of the spray and it makes brushing through her hair much easier.

Something To Pout About 

Urban Decay’s Vice Plumping Shine Balm, €20 @ arnotts.ie 

When you unleash your lips from behind a mask, wow with this lightweight gloss that glides and melts onto lips for a buildable, sheer colour and extreme shine. It moisturises and plumps lips with hyaluronic acid, so they look fuller and more voluminous.

Plump It Up 

Dermalogica Launch New BioLumin-C Gel Moisturizer, €69 @ dermalogica.ie and authorised stockists

This supercharged daily gel moisturiser combats free radical damage and delivers instant luminosity. Its antioxidant-rich formula is packed with Vitamin C, squalane and five different types of hyaluronic acid.

Get Your Glow On 

asap Skincare Summer Hydration Pack, €95 @ asap Skincare salons nationwide 

Designed to nourish, hydrate and protect the skin, this convenient kit worth €120 contains five key asap Skincare products to keep you hydrated and radiant. Plus emerging artist Magda Lukas from Cork used one of her archival patterns for the gorgeous package design.

Define and Contour 

Bellamianta Illuminating Bronzing Drops, €25 @ bellamianta.com 

These drops work as a liquid bronzer or contour to add a safe summer glow and subtle definition to your face. A few drops go a long way and the formula is easily buildable for a more dramatic look.

Leveling Up 

Skinician Retinol Power Balm Level 2, €88.40 @ skinician.com and selected salons nationwide 

Retinol is the skincare ingredient of the moment and this offering from Skinician is a worthy contender. It’s a step up from their original Power Balm, with five times more retinol, and it stimulates fibronectin, collagen and elastin, which increases skin firmness and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles​.

