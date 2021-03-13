Weekend Loves: Vivid designs, luxurious handcare, and thoughtful porcelain art

Irish design in time for St Patrick’s Day

Designer Jennifer Rothwell’s ‘St Patrick’s Day’ print is inspired by Harry Clarke’s stained glass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo. Known for her use of vibrant colour, this scarf uses vivid blues and emerald green to echo the stained glass in the church - paying tribute to Ireland’s patron saint. The fabric print is designed by Jennifer and printed in her in-house studio. A perfect gift for your Mum in time for St Patrick’s Day. €120

jenniferrothwell.com

Get your Mammy to put her feet up with DFS

Joules Ashwicke footstool

What better way to say ‘I love you’ than by getting your Mother to put her feet up? Spring has sprung at DFS with the arrival of the new Joules Ashwicke footstool combining a stylish navy velvet with a beautiful bold floral pattern. Perfect for relaxing tired legs or doubling up as a neat little table for a morning coffee, it is bound to brighten and update any room. €359

dfs.ie

Bobbi Brown and Needle & Thread supporting Irish women

Bobbi Brown's ‘Pretty Powerful' campaign This year they are in collaboration with fashion brand Needle & Thread to create a limited edition, embroidered make-up pouch

Bobbi Brown's ‘Pretty Powerful' campaign is now in its ninth year. Designed to promote confidence in women, this year the campaign collaborates with fashion brand Needle & Thread to create a limited edition, embroidered make-up pouch. The set includes five gorgeous products and the proceeds of each sale in Ireland will go to the Dress for Success charity which helps support women entering the workforce via a range of free support services. €57

Brown Thomas and Arnotts

Give the gift of hand care with Max Benjamin

Max Benjamin Pink Pepper

With all the handwashing over the past year, a gift of hand care products is a useful and luxurious one. Max Benjamin has some lovely options with five different fragrances to choose from in their hand care edit which includes their triple milled natural soap, shea butter hand cream and moisturising hand sanitiser. Choose from a selection of fragrances including Dodici, French Linen Water, Lemongrass & Ginger, Pink Pepper (pictured here) and White Pomegranate. Gift set. €30

maxbenjamin.ie

Self-care gift packages from Mama Moments

Sarah Ryan founder of Mama Moments

While many mothers have hectic schedules already, the pandemic and the pressure of lockdowns, school closures, working from home and caring for others over the past year has placed even more pressure on mums across Ireland. Delivered bi-monthly, the Irish-owned Mama Moments subscription box service is a great gift at any time of the year. Containing five to six full-sized products, sourced largely from female-led businesses, it costs €44.95 per box with a New Mama box available at €50

mamamoments.ie

Loving words in porcelain from Cork-based designer

Orlaovisual.ie Orla Ó Regan

Orla Ó Regan swapped a career in construction for life as a self-employed designer and maker after the birth of her first baby. Now with a second son balanced on her hip, she’s created some lovely pieces that seem especially poignant for Mother’s Day. One of her ‘words in porcelain’ pieces reads 'to the world you are a mother, but to your family you are our world' and can be sent to mothers everywhere. The handmade art tile costs €70 framed (frame: 10cm x 15cm approx)

orlaovisual.ie