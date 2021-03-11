Move over Paul Mescal, Adam Driver and his Aran jumper are our new fashion fixation

Lady Gaga set our hearts aflame when she unleashed a photograph with actor Adam Driver on the set of House of Gucci this week. Set against the snowy backdrop of the Italian mountains, the duo looked sexy and serene. She was decked out in a black polo neck, fur hat and heavy gold jewellery, while Driver donned an oversized white Aran jumper.

Wolf in sheep's (wool) clothing

House of Gucci will tell the story of Maurizio Gucci (played by Driver), the grandson of Gucci’s founder who was murdered in 1995 by a hitman hired by his former spouse Patrizia Reggiani, played by Gaga. The movie is directed by Sir Ridley Scott and also stars Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto and Jack Huston.

While fans have gone wild as a result of the photo, we are more concerned with whether we need to start knitting Aran jumpers for our menfolk. This is not the first time that an Aran jumper has sent fashionistas running for their grandparent's wardrobe.

Chris Evans in 'Knives Out'.

The Chris Evans Effect

In 2019 Chris Evans caused a viral sensation when he wore an Aran jumper in Knives Out and had a direct effect here in Ireland, with Blarney Woollen Mills reporting an immediate increase in their online sales. Now that we are in a pandemic, and know all about online shopping, what kind of an increase will Adam Driver's jumper create?

What about the girls?

And don't forget Taylor Swift! In July of this year, Taylor release Folklore, her pandemic album. With it, came a visual package of Swift draped heavily in Aran knit, inspiring a boost for the Irish craft industry.

Where can I buy one?

Magee do a great line of Aran jumpers, like the one above (€309). Blarney Woollen Mills offer Aran sweaters at all price points and for the real deal, check out Inis Meáin Knitting Company.