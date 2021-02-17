The Weekly Fashion Edit: embrace the feminine with shades of pink

The mood is feminine – think the dreamiest of dresses with ethereal shades of pink mixed with nude tones.
It is time for a softer look where ruffles, girly collars and sheer fabrics take centre stage.
H&M, available March 11th.Escape to a romantic world of dress-up, where sheer dresses and feather-trimmed ballet shoes reign supreme, as seen at Simone Rocha for
Zara.Let the outdoors into your everyday wear with floral print jeans, €39.95,
Red Valentino at Brown Thomas.Sugary shades of powder pink make a shorter hemline all the more sweet, €575,