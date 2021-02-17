The Weekly Fashion Edit: embrace the feminine with shades of pink

As a hint of spring begins to sneak through, fashion is turning to the look of romance for inspiration.
Simone Rocha at H&M

Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

The mood is feminine – think the dreamiest of dresses with ethereal shades of pink mixed with nude tones. 

It is time for a softer look where ruffles, girly collars and sheer fabrics take centre stage.

Simone Rocha at H&amp;M

Simone Rocha at H&M

Get The Look: Escape to a romantic world of dress-up, where sheer dresses and feather-trimmed ballet shoes reign supreme, as seen at Simone Rocha for H&M, available March 11th.

Pink Spot Jumpsuit, £65, Omnes

Pink Spot Jumpsuit, £65, Omnes

Let It Flow: Go with the flow of loose draping for a feminine style of jumpsuit, £65, Omnes.

Corsage Shirt, €47, River Island

Corsage Shirt, €47, River Island

Sitting Pretty: The crisp white shirt just got more interesting with a blooming accessory, €47, River Island.

Pink Skirt, €240, Stine Goya

Pink Skirt, €240, Stine Goya

Pretty In Pink: Embrace your feminine side with a pretty pink skirt for the new season, €240, Stine Goya.

The Constant Gardener: Let the outdoors into your everyday wear with floral print jeans, €39.95, Zara.

Dress, €575, Red Valentino at Brown Thomas

Dress, €575, Red Valentino at Brown Thomas

Short And Sweet: Sugary shades of powder pink make a shorter hemline all the more sweet, €575, Red Valentino at Brown Thomas.

Ruffle Body Top, €476.70, Rotate Birger Christensen

Ruffle Body Top, €476.70, Rotate Birger Christensen

New Romantic: The simple bodysuit is flamboyantly transformed with lavish ruffles, €476.70, Rotate Birger Christensen.

Statement Collar Cardi, €99, &amp; Other Stories

Statement Collar Cardi, €99, & Other Stories

 

Feeling Blue: A statement collar gives the humble cardigan the feminine touch it needs, €99, & Other Stories.

Lily Orchid Scarf, €185.95, Liobhan Alanna

Lily Orchid Scarf, €185.95, Liobhan Alanna

Nature’s Way: Take a gentle sartorial dip into the floral trend with a silk scarf, €185.95, Liobhan Alanna.

Bag, €365, Landa Bags

Bag, €365, Landa Bags

#ieloves - The Supporting Act: A nude bag will add a romantic touch to your look, €365, Landa Bags.

