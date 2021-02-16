Rixo launches affordable bridal collection that's perfect for pandemic weddings

Rixo has just launched a dreamy bridal collection ahead of London fashion week, dropping an affordable 26-piece edit filled with elegant silk fabric and feathery hemlines online yesterday.

The fashionista-favorite brand, created by best friends Derry-born Orlagh McCloskey and Chesire native Henriette Rix, has gone from strength to strength since its 2015 inception in the pair’s shared London apartment.

This launch marks the brand's first foray into bridal, after mastering the art of floaty midi-dresses, dainty silk-mix knitwear, and even luxurious pajamas over the past five years.

The venture was inspired by fans who requested an inaugural bridal capsule after falling in love with the pair’s wedding guest-worthy designs.

After pushing their photoshoots twice due to Covid-19, the white, cream, and ivory lookbook has officially made it online.

McCloskey and Rix have even begun to plan their own weddings in the meantime, after both becoming engaged to their partners during the two years of planning for the launch.

The ready-to-wear vintage-inspired Bridal pieces range in shapes and cuts and are split into ‘classic bride’, ‘city bride’, and ‘focus on feathers’ categories.

Accessories, such as the Hermoine scarf, are also available to buy. Picture: Rixo Bridal Lookbook

The looks are understated, with pandemic weddings in mind, yet striking, featuring a mix of thoughtful designs for all tastes.

The ‘classic’ category features short trains, flattering lace, delicate buttons, high necklines, and tasteful low backs.

The collection crosses the threshold of luxurious vintage and modern design. Picture: Rixo Bridal Lookbook

Ankle-length hemlines, two-piece ensembles, modern jumpsuits, spaghetti straps, and sequins feature in the ‘city’ round-up, with the ‘focus on feathers’ line-up bringing all the fun you can imagine.

Feathered hemlines feature in some of the collection's most fun pieces. Picture: Rixo Bridal Lookbook

McCloskey and Rix met on their first day studying fashion management in the prestigious London College of Fashion, bonding over a love of vintage handbags.

With little background in formal design training and no outside funding, the pair ventured into the business completely on their own after deciding to quit their buyer jobs at ASOS in 2015.

They soon grew Rixo, a combination of Rix’s last name and McCloskey’s first, into one of the UK’s most sought after brands, sold in Brown Thomas, Harrods, and Saks Fifth Avenue in New York and worn by the likes of Laura Whitmore, Holly Willoughby, Heidi Klum, Margot Robbie, and Kylie Minogue.

“Our philosophy at RIXO is to evoke a wanderlust & free spirit in all our wearers, filling a gap in the contemporary market with easy-to-wear, feminine shapes, and high-quality materials,” their website reads.

32-year-old Orlaith, who often tells the world about her roots on the camogie pitch near her home in Dungiven, leads Rixo’s design department, travelling with Rix to vintage fairs, flea markets, and charity shops for inspiration during normal times.

The pair said they were “over the moon” to finally have the collection live, saying the drop was a “dream come true” on Instagram.

You can find sequined pieces of various lengths for a less traditional look. Picture: Rixo Bridal Lookbook

They have also been vocal about their “icons” Bianca Jagger and Kate Moss, citing the models’ bohemian styles as inspiration for the bridal collection.

Like their other collections, Rixo Bridal is made of mostly silk materials produced by small ethically-minded suppliers in India, Italy, and China and features an array of silhouettes created with minimal-crease fabric.

Prices range from about €400 to about €1,700.

Shop, book a Zoom consultation or download a lookbook now on www.rixo.co.uk.