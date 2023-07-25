Max Porter among more names revealed for Cork's Sounds from a Safe Harbour 

The Sounds from a Safe Harbour (SFSH) festival has announced some of its non-music programming, drawing from the worlds of theatre and literature.

Grief is the Thing with Feathers author Max Porter is set to host Shy, an evening of storytelling featuring mystery musical guests, at the recently-reopened Pavilion venue on Carey's Lane, on Saturday September 9. The British author had previous collaborated with SFSH co-curator Cillian Murphy on a stage version of his celebrated novel, and Grief is the Thing with Feathers also looks set for a film adaptation starring Benedict Cumberbatch.