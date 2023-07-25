Reggae, comedy, drama... 10 highlights of Skibbereen Arts Festival

Martha Wainwright

July 26, 8pm — Skibbereen Town Hall

Internationally renowned singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright takes to the stage following the release of her latest album, Love Will Be Reborn. With support from the Ballydehob-based four-piece band First Class and Coach, expect emotional and honest vocals and lyrics from Wainwright.

Fred and Alice

July 27, 8pm — Skibbereen Town Hall

This long-running play tells a quirky love story of characters Fred and Alice (played by Ciarán Bermingham and Cora Fenton) who meet in a home. This play is all about celebrating individuality.

Fred and Alice

Pan Pan's Cascando, by Samuel Beckett

July 29 & 30 —Assemble at Skibbereen Town Hall

A chance to experience Samuel Beckett’s 1963 play in a unique way. Directed by Gavin Quinn, this event allows attendees to experience Cascando through headphones while walking outdoors wearing cloaks.

The Art(s) of Climate Action

July 29, 12pm — Skibbereen Town Hall

This free event has a host of discussions on climate action. Panellists include senior research scientist in clean energy futures at UCC, Dr Paul Deane and 22-year-old UCC student Alicia O’Sullivan who has been working on climate action since she was eight years old.

Resonate: Sounding the forest

July 30, 10am — CECAS, Myross Wood House, Leap

Enjoy a morning immersed in the Eastern practices of forest bathing and Gamelan music on the grounds of CECAS at Myross Wood. This event aims to allow attendees to slow down and soak up their surroundings and the sounds of a Gamelan orchestra performance.

Nothing Compares will be shown on July 31

Nothing Compares

July 31, 8pm — Liss Ard Estate

Nothing Compares is a movie about singer Sinéad O’Connor’s rise to fame. It follows the Nothing Compares to You singer from 1987 to 1993 with previously unseen footage, an interview with O’Connor herself as well as her music. This event includes live music with the option of a barbecue.

Bird on the Wire — The Songs of Leonard Cohen

August 1, 8pm Skibbereen Town Hall

A collaborative interpretation of The Leonard Cohen Songbook by singer Pauline Scanlon, Galway band The Whileaways and their band of joy, Bird on the Wire returns with their new show. The show sees the singers explore their own interpretation of the music and words of the legendary singer-songwriter.

Birds on the Wire

Resonate: Songs of Love and Longing with Máire Ní Chéileachair

August 3, 2pm — Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre

As part of the wider Resonate programme, you can learn Sean nós songs from renowned singer and Farran native Máire Ní Chéileachair. The songs will be taught in both English and Irish and this event is open to everyone.

Máire Ní Chéileachair. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Mad Professor + Revelation Sound System

August 4, 9.30pm — Skibbereen Community Hall, O'Donovan Rossa GAA

Mad Professor (a.k.a Neil Joseph Stephen Fraser) is a Guyanese-born British dub music producer and engineer. A Dub Reggae legend, he has collaborated with other reggae artists like Lee "Scratch" Perry. Hailing from Cork, Revelation Sound is a reggae sound system that brings deep basslines and hypnotic rhythms.

Award-winning comedian Neil Delamere

Neil Delamere

August 5, 8pm — Skibbereen Town Hall

Irish comedian Neil Delamare brings his new show Delamerium to Skibbereen. If heading along, you can expect plenty of belly laughs with hilarious stories from the Edenderry native.