Reggae, comedy, drama... 10 highlights of Skibbereen Arts Festival

Internationally renowned singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright takes to the stage following the release of her latest album, Love Will Be Reborn. With support from the Ballydehob-based four-piece band First Class and Coach, expect emotional and honest vocals and lyrics from Wainwright.
This long-running play tells a quirky love story of characters Fred and Alice (played by Ciarán Bermingham and Cora Fenton) who meet in a home. This play is all about celebrating individuality.
A chance to experience Samuel Beckett’s 1963 play in a unique way. Directed by Gavin Quinn, this event allows attendees to experience Cascando through headphones while walking outdoors wearing cloaks.
This free event has a host of discussions on climate action. Panellists include senior research scientist in clean energy futures at UCC, Dr Paul Deane and 22-year-old UCC student Alicia O’Sullivan who has been working on climate action since she was eight years old.
Enjoy a morning immersed in the Eastern practices of forest bathing and Gamelan music on the grounds of CECAS at Myross Wood. This event aims to allow attendees to slow down and soak up their surroundings and the sounds of a Gamelan orchestra performance.
Nothing Compares is a movie about singer Sinéad O’Connor’s rise to fame. It follows the Nothing Compares to You singer from 1987 to 1993 with previously unseen footage, an interview with O’Connor herself as well as her music. This event includes live music with the option of a barbecue.
A collaborative interpretation of The Leonard Cohen Songbook by singer Pauline Scanlon, Galway band The Whileaways and their band of joy, Bird on the Wire returns with their new show. The show sees the singers explore their own interpretation of the music and words of the legendary singer-songwriter.
As part of the wider Resonate programme, you can learn Sean nós songs from renowned singer and Farran native Máire Ní Chéileachair. The songs will be taught in both English and Irish and this event is open to everyone.
Mad Professor (a.k.a Neil Joseph Stephen Fraser) is a Guyanese-born British dub music producer and engineer. A Dub Reggae legend, he has collaborated with other reggae artists like Lee "Scratch" Perry. Hailing from Cork, Revelation Sound is a reggae sound system that brings deep basslines and hypnotic rhythms.
Irish comedian Neil Delamare brings his new show Delamerium to Skibbereen. If heading along, you can expect plenty of belly laughs with hilarious stories from the Edenderry native.