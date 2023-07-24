Coldplay tickets FAQ: How to access presale, what are infinity tickets and more

After some speculation from fans, Coldplay have announced that they will be coming to Dublin next year with their Music of the Spheres tour.

The Irish stop-off along the world tour will see the Paradise singers take to the stage in the capital for the first time since 2017.

Here's what you need to know about getting your hands on tickets.

When are Coldplay coming to Ireland?

Coldplay will play two gigs at Croke Park on Thursday, August 29 and Friday, August 30 2024 as part of the Music of the Spheres tour.

What do I need to know about the presale?

Fans can register to access tickets first through the band’s website. The presale takes place on Tuesday, July 25 at 9am. However, due to demand, it is likely that the number of those who register for presale will be more than the number of tickets available. Therefore, receiving a presale access does not guarantee tickets.

Once you register, you will receive a unique presale code with access to tickets. This is the only way to take part in the presale. Your code cannot be shared with anyone else.

When are the rest of the tickets on sale?

For those who have not registered for the presale option, the general ticket sale kicks off at 10am on Friday, July 28 via Ticketmaster.

What are Infinity Tickets?

Coldplay have confirmed that there will be a number of ‘Infinity Tickets’ available for the Dublin gigs. These affordable tickets are released for every Coldplay gig in the hopes of making the tour more accessible for fans and typically cost the equivalent of €20 per ticket. There is a maximum of two tickets per purchase and they must be bought in pairs.

According to MCD, these tickets will be available at a later date.

Coldplay are known for putting on a show. Picture: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

How much are tickets?

The price for tickets to the Music of the Spheres tour in Dublin has not yet been announced. However, the band is known for their attempts at making ticket prices as low as possible. According to Bloomberg, Chris Martin and co were charging an average of $77.80 (€70) per ticket on their latest tour in the US, which is at least 25% less than other acts in the top 10 of the music charts.

For their last concert in Ireland in 2017, tickets cost between €69.50 and €144.

How do I better my chances of getting a ticket?

Since the announcement of Dublin dates was made, it has become clear that there will be a huge demand for Coldplay tickets. To better your chances of getting a hold of them, make sure you have logged into your Ticketmaster account ahead of time and that your payment method is saved to your account and up to date. Your bank card should also be topped up and close by. In case of any technical or payment issues, it might be no harm to have your PayPal account open too, or any other method of payment as a backup.

Check that your internet connection is stable and remember that you should only have the site loaded in one window in your web browser. The Ticketmaster website only allows you to make one booking at a time so you may end up losing tickets if you have the site open in more than one window.

Even if you find yourself waiting a long time in the queue, Ticketmaster advises that you should resist the urge to refresh the page. If you are moved off of the waitlist, make sure to join the sale as soon as possible.

Chris Martin and Guy Berryman of Coldplay perform on stage at Estadi Olimpic on May 24, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. Picture: Jordi Vidal/Redferns

What do I need to know about the concert?

Coldplay are known for putting on a great show and from the sound of reviews of the Music of the Spheres tour so far, this one is no different. Their concerts are typically filled with colour, and fans will be familiar with the use of (reusable) LED wristbands which are worn by the audience throughout the show.

Expect the band's greatest hits alongside a stellar production filled with references to space.

According to a review from the Guardian, the Music of the Spheres Tour is an “eye-popping spectacle”. The show also encompasses the tour's themes of inclusivity and sustainability.