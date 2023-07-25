‘The most stressful morning ever': Coldplay fans react to presale for  Dublin tickets 

Coldplay fans were out in full force on Tuesday morning as the presale for tickets to their Croke Park gigs kicked off at 10am. Little did they know, there were a couple of surprises in store.

When the announcement of the Croke Park gigs was made, it became clear that tickets were going to be in high demand. Coldplay fans across the country came out of the woodwork in the hopes of seeing the beloved band in Ireland for the first time since 2017.

Chris Martin and co are known for their phenomenal production and feel-good concerts, and it seems the people of Ireland wanted to experience the spectacle for themselves.

While the general sale for tickets is on Friday, there was an option to access them early by registering for presale. It seems most people decided that this was their best bet at securing a place in Croker.

The presale was due to kick off at 10am on Tuesday morning for what was initially two dates: August 29 and 30, 2024. However, just when fans had their fingers at the ready to join the virtual queue, an error popped up.

According to a number of eager Coldplay fans, the Ticketmaster site displayed an issue for many people minutes before 10am due to “an unexpected error”.

There must be a better way.



Set up early, and was ready, but for the second time in a week, the presale code process made absolutely no difference to my ability to get tickets for a gig.



Congrats to anyone who was lucky enough to get one. #ColdplayDublin pic.twitter.com/pDiIUp0DCN — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) July 25, 2023

Once things were back up and running, there was a brief sigh of relief as fans eventually entered the virtual queue. But this would be no easy feat. There were reports of up to 100,000 people ahead of some fans as everyone fought for a place in the virtual queue.

Presenter Jacqui Hurley was among those reporting that they could not even enter the queue. “Has anyone actually got Coldplay tickets?,” she asked her followers shortly after 10am.

Has anyone actually got Coldplay tickets?! I can’t even get in the queue 😭😭😭 — Jacqui Hurley (@jacquihurley) July 25, 2023

Several people took to social media to share their frustration at their place in the queue while others were reportedly kicked out of the queue and placed further back once they regained entry. There also appeared to be an issue with some fans being moved from the queue to the sale page but not seeing any available tickets. Instead, a list of the onsale time for tickets appeared.

However, come 12pm, there was another twist to the tale. But this time, it was good news. A new date had been added for September 1, 2024. With that announcement, the chaos kicked off once again as fans scrambled to access the new virtual queue.

Due to what MCD Productions described as “incredible demand”, a further fourth — yes, fourth — date was added for September 2 just two hours later. Finally, the hard work (or hours spent on Ticketmaster) had seemingly paid off for some.

Due to incredible demand, 3rd & 4th Coldplay Music Of The Spheres World Tour dates have been added on 1st & 2nd September 2024 at Croke Park in Dublin!



Presale tickets are available now at https://t.co/UWkpMmnvlK #ColdplayDublin #MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour pic.twitter.com/g1BJ2D2xOp — MCD Productions (@mcd_productions) July 25, 2023

Fans continued their quest and appeared to report some success following the added dates with many sharing their relief at getting a ticket after initially joining the queue at 10am.

“AFTER THE MOST STRESSFUL MORNING EVER, i got sooo lucky with the new date and noticed it before it was even accounted! see ya next year @coldplay,” wrote one excited fan.

Alas, we must remember that this was just the presale. The chaos will undoubtedly resume on Friday at 10am for the general sale.