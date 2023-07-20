Coldplay announce two Croke Park gigs as part of 2024 tour

They will play Ireland's biggest stadium on Thursday, August 29 and Friday, August 30 2024
Coldplay announce two Croke Park gigs as part of 2024 tour

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs in Copehage. The band are coming to Dublin as part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour. Picture: AP

Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 07:00
David Kent

Coldplay will play two gigs in Croke Park next summer.

The band - who are in the middle of a sold-out stadium run in Europe - confirmed the news on Thursday morning.

They will play Ireland's biggest stadium on Thursday, August 29 and Friday, August 30 2024 as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour.

Fans can register for first access to tickets in the presale - which begins for all shows on Tuesday, July 25 at 10am on Coldplay.com.

The general sale begins at 10am local time for all cities on Friday, July 28.

Coldplay have also confirmed they will make a limited number of Infinity Tickets available for the shows at a later date. 

Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay show to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour accessible to fans for an affordable price. 

They will cost the equivalent of €20 per ticket. They are restricted to a maximum of two tickets per purchaser and must be bought in pairs (which will be located next to each other).

It will be the band's first time in Croke Park since they sold out a show there in 2017 on their A Head Full of Dreams tour.

Read More

Consumer Corner: How to be a wedding guest on a budget

More in this section

Oppenheimer review: Cillian Murphy is simply superb in this complex, many-layered biopic S Oppenheimer review: Cillian Murphy is simply superb in this complex, many-layered biopic
Jim's Gems: Bowie, Elvis, Planxty... the 10 greatest live albums  Jim's Gems: Bowie, Elvis, Planxty... the 10 greatest live albums 
Theatre review: Fine performance by Eileen Walsh in Girl On An Altar  Theatre review: Fine performance by Eileen Walsh in Girl On An Altar 
<p>Taylor Swift music is ever-evolving, but she always sounds like herself.</p>

The evolution of Tay-Tay: How Taylor Swift became one of pop music’s all-time greats

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd