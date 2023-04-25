Wild Youth 'cut all ties' with their Eurovision creative director Ian Banham

The band released a statement on social media stating they will not have Banham "on or near” their team or their Eurovision journey
Wild Youth will represent Ireland at Eurovision with their song "We are One". Picture: Andres Poveda/RTE/PA Wire

Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 14:59
Maeve Lee

Ireland’s Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth have announced their decision to “cut all ties” with creative director, Ian Banham.

Earlier this year, Banham was announced as the creative director for Ireland’s performance at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest.

However, the Dublin band has since released a statement outlining their decision to cut ties with the choreographer, just two weeks before the competition’s first semi-final.

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon from the Wild Youth Twitter account, the band said they will not have Banham "on or near” their team or their Eurovision journey.

“Wild Youth is a band that stands for unity and kindness. Our song represents our beliefs as a band,” the band said.

“We have cut all ties with Ian Banham and will not have him on or near our team or Eurovision journey. We are so sorry for anyone offended by his comments.”

The 2023 Eurovision song contest is due to get underway in Liverpool on May 9. The second semi-final will take place on May 11 while the grand finale is on May 13.

Ian Banham has not commented publically on Wild Youth’s statement. RTÉ has been contacted for comment.

Eurovision
