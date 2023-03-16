Ryan Tubridy’s most memorable Late Late Show moments and stand-out interviews

After 14 years on our TV screens every Friday night, the Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy has announced his decision to step down from his role at the end of the current season.

Presenting his final show on May 26 (just before his 50th birthday), Tubridy will be leaving regular viewers with plenty of fond memories, feel-good moments and some stand-out interviews on Irish TV.

As the Dubliner prepares to wrap up his time on the late-night talk show, here are just some of our favourite moments from the past 14 years.

Guests

Vicky Phelan

Vicky Phelan pictured on the RTÉ The Late Late Show speaking with Ryan Tubridy. Picture: Andres Poveda

In November 2021, the ever-inspiring Vicky Phelan joined Ryan Tubridy on what would be a very special Late Late Show.

The Cervical cancer campaigner, who sadly passed away in November 2022, opened up about her decision to stop chemotherapy and to begin palliative care treatment.

At the time, her children Darragh and Amelia were aged 10 and 16 and she wanted to spend more quality time with them while feeling well.

“A lot of people don’t talk about this — the horrors of the treatment is often worse than the disease itself,” she said at the time.

"I'd rather be well, I'd rather have a shorter time frame than be like that."

Her favourite band, The Stunning, performed on the show during the interview and the campaigner used the opportunity to ask them if they would perform at her funeral.

Tubridy cited Vicky Phelan as one of his most memorable guests when speaking to Today with Claire Byrne following the announcement of his decision to step down as host of the Late Late Show.

Charlie Bird

Among other memorable guests mentioned by Tubridy was veteran RTÉ broadcaster, Charlie Bird who is yet another stand-out interview. The journalist was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2021.

In an emotional Late Late Show interview from his home in Wicklow in October 2022, the 73-year-old opened up about his diagnosis and coming to terms with it.

"In my head, I have come to terms fully with my situation," he said. "I understand there is no silver bullet and I have just got to get on with my life. In other words, I fully understand what is ahead of me."

Then, a special Late Late Show episode supported Bird’s initiative, Climb with Charlie which raised money for Pieta House and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association. The touching Late Late special took place the night before Bird and a host of other guests and supporters took on Croagh Patrick.

The event united the country as we came together to support #ClimbwithCharlie.

Adam King

Adam King on the Late Late Toy Show 2020. Picture: Andres Poveda

Of course, we couldn’t forget Tubridy’s bestie, Cork boy Adam King. The pair first met during the Late Late Toy Show in 2020. In the middle of the covid-19 pandemic, the adorable Adam stole the hearts of the nation and he and the host became the best of friends.

Adam's ‘virtual hug’ became a very important message for the people of Ireland during a difficult time and appeared on cards, a sculpture and was even projected onto landmark buildings.

The pair later reunited on the Late Late Show and Adam even got a chance to have a go at presenting.

Saoirse Ruane

Saoirse Ruane with her mother Roseanna at the Late Late Toy Show 2020

Another inspirational young person we first met on the Late Late Toy Show is Saoirse Ruane.

The Galway girl spoke about her cancer diagnosis on the Toy Show in 2020. At the time, she had three dreams: to go on the Late Late Toy Show, to walk before Christmas and to go on a family holiday. On the night, Tubridy surprised her with a holiday to Disney World.

Last year, Saoirse Ruane reunited with Tubridy, appearing on the Late Late Show with her parents. The 10-year-old sat alongside her teddy and giggled as Tubridy gave her some words of motivation.

Catherine Corless

Following a powerful interview on the Late Late Show in 2017, Tuam Babies historian Catherine Corless received a standing ovation from the studio audience.

She discussed her extensive research into the remains of 700+ children in a sewer system on the Tuam site and a number of guests shared their personal experiences with mother and baby homes.

An emotional Tubridy wrapped up the memorable interview before the studio audience gave the historian a rare standing ovation.

Moments

Mother and daughter reunited

In 2012, the reunion between one mother and her daughter after three years got us all feeling a bit teary-eyed. Not knowing her daughter Sarah was in the vicinity, one mother in the audience told Tubridy that she missed doing the “girly things” with Sarah like going to the cinema.

Later in the show, Sarah and her boyfriend made a surprise appearance in what was a very emotional reunion. The family hugged it out and cried in front of the studio audience, making Tubridy a bit emotional too.

The proposals

James and Siobhan got engaged on the 2018 special. Picture: RTÉ

How could we forget famous Valentine’s Day special? Each year, this very special edition of the Late Late brings plenty of surprises and funny moments but in 2018, it was a touching proposal that tugged at our heartstrings. With the help of Tubs, James from Mullingar proposed live on air to girlfriend Siobhan during a fake Mr and Mrs-style game.

While Siobhan was blindfolded and wearing headphones, Tubridy told the studio audience the plan and moments later, James got down on one knee. A shocked Siobhan cried while the very loud audience gave them a good cheer.

Last year, Ray also proposed to Clare live on air with some very touching words. Tubridy cheered them on and thankfully, she said yes!

50th anniversary episode with Liam Neeson

During the Late Late Show 50th anniversary special, Taken star Liam Neeson stopped by for a visit. However, after the actor’s appearance, many people speculated that he may have had one too many.

Neeson denied that he was drunk but explained that he had not slept for two days before the interview.

Francis Brennan teaching us how to change a duvet sheet

Another hilarious moment has to be Francis Brennan teaching us all how to correctly change a duvet. The hotelier even did a live demo with a duvet and a sheet, right there on the studio floor. However, it wasn’t going to plan and a member of the audience (Amy) volunteered to come down and give him a hand. But, they got there in the end.

Thank God for Amy.

Russell Crowe and the audience clapping

In 2015, Russell Crowe was another star who gave us a memorable Late Late moment. After his chat with Tubs, he got ready to sing but — he wasn’t too impressed with the audience’s clapping.

“If you’re going to clap, clap in time,” he said. “If you can’t clap in time just shut up.”

Ah, memories.