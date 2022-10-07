Charlie Bird on how Vicky Phelan inspires him to keep battling, his headstone and that special gift from Daniel O'Donnell 

Charlie Bird discussed his burial arrangements, how Vicky Phelan inspires him to keep "battling" and why he doesn't feel "cheated" by his diagnosis in an emotional and wide-ranging interview on tonight's Late Late Show.

The former RTÉ broadcaster appeared on the show with his wife Claire Mould, who shared how they communicate by passing notes and playing charades since Charlie lost his voice.

The vetern journalist, who celebrated his 73rd birthday last month, said he has "finally come to terms" with his Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis, which he revealed to the public this time last year.

"In my head, I have come to terms fully with my situation," he said. "I understand there is no silver bullet and I have just got to get on with my life. In other words, I fully understand what is ahead of me."

"If I am really lucky, I may survive another year."

But while the broadcaster said he is "getting on" with his diagnosis, he said his "swallow has deteriorated" and every time he sits down to eat, it is a challenge to get through the meal without a coughing fit.

"Honestly, that is very scary," he confessed.

"[But] I am not the only person in this situation. There are lots of people that are also with terminal illnesses."

Charlie said his thoughts are always with Vicky Phelan, who is "the most courageous person".

Charlie's wife Claire said it is "very stressful" watching her husband go through his illness, and she struggled to accept that he would lose his voice.

"I absolutely freaked," the 52-year-old admitted.

"Now we communicate in our [own] way," she said, sharing that the pair "write notes" to each other and play "charades".

Daniel O'Donnell's special gift

The former broadcaster also referenced a touching gesture from Daniel O'Donnell on the show.

In December of last year, Charlie tweeted that the country crooner made an "amazing gesture" to him backstage at the Late Late Show last year when the two appeared on the same episode.

"I had never met him before," Charlie said, "but obviously, I knew who he was.

"As he was walking out of the studio back to his dressing room, he saw me and shook my hand and wished me well. And as you know, I got very emotional towards the end of the show. As I was walking back to my dressing room in a very emotional state, I saw Daniel standing at his door with his hand outstretched and he put something into my hand. And again, with lovely kind words.

The Late Late Show host, Ryan Tubridy with Charlie Bird, and wife, Claire

"Back in my dressing room, I opened my hand and saw what he had given me. And since then, I carry what he gave me in my pocket most of the time."

Charlie then revealed what he had been gifted — rosary beads: "He gave me his own personal rosary beads. I was completely shocked and stunned. In that moment, something happened between us. He told me later that he had been watching my interview and he was so moved by what I was saying, he said that something in his inner self moved him to give me his beads."

'I cry at the drop of a hat'

Charlie also spoke on the show of being awarded the Freedom of Wicklow, following in the footsteps of Daniel Day-Lewis and Katie Taylor.

"I'm entitled to bring Tiger into any pub in the county [now]," he joked.

The 73-year-old said he would also like to explain why he cried when receiving the Freedom.

"My MND makes me cry uncontrollably sometimes. And yes, as I was being awarded the Freedom, I again, ended up crying a lot. And while I'm upset when this happens. I feel so sorry for the people around me who have to witness this.

"Not long ago I was doing our shopping in Dunnes Stores … and at one point, while I was waiting for Claire, I ended up bawling my eyes out.

Charlie Bird recently received the freedom of Wicklow — pictured with his wife Claire and dog Tiger

Charlie said it is "so embarrassing" for him, but shared a gorgeous story of two ladies in the shop who came to comfort him on that occasion.

"[They] recognised me, and they came over to me and just put their arms around me and comforted me. Ryan, I covered so many big stories during my time in broadcasting and all that has happened to me now with my terminal illness that sometimes I end up crying at the drop of a hat."

'I have my headstone done'

Charlie, who is a father to two girls Orla and Neasa, from his previous marriage to Mary O'Connor, says he has "sorted out his affairs," including organising where his ashes will be buried and what will be on his headstone.

"It was one of the first things I did last year after getting my diagnosis, and I have to say I was really happy doing it," he said.

Charlie said he will be laid to rest in Inis Oírr, which he has visited for more than 50 years.

"I consider it my home from home," he said.

"I have great friends on the island, and they have found a spot for me in the graveyard next to what will be their resting places. I even have my headstone done as well," he shared. "But thankfully from now, without the final date."

On what he plans to do before his time on this earth comes to an end, Charlie said he has lots of ideas as to how he can continue to help people "who are in dark places" and struggling to climb their own personal mountains.

The veteran news journalist, who climbed Croagh Patrick in April as part of a nationwide fundraising drive for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House said both charities will always be close to his heart, and as long as he can, he will continue to help them both.

Charlie Bird on Croagh Patrick during his Climb with Charlie fundraising climb. Picture: Michael McLaughlin

"But since the success of Climb with Charlie, not just the money we raised, but also the awareness of their powerful work in helping people. I have lots of thoughts going through my head about who else I would like to help. One organisation that sprung to my mind was the Samaritans. In the past, I knew of a couple of people who were in such a dark place and found solace after they rang and spoke to someone in the Samaritans. Given all the pressure people are under today, I think it is really important that there is someone there at the end of a fall who will listen to you without making a judgment."

'I don't feel cheated — I have had a brilliant life'

As to his outlook on life, Charlie had some perils of wisdom to share.

"When I was growing up, my father would say, man’s allotted span was three score years and ten. I remember that in later life. So, if you reach 70 you were lucky. Well, we all know now that everyone is living much longer, maybe into your 80s. Well, here I am at 73 and hopefully will live for another year or so, fingers crossed. But I don't feel cheated, I have been very fortunate in my career in broadcasting."

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin with Tommy Gorman and Charlie Bird. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Phootcall Ireland

"I have travelled to many parts of the world in my amazing life I have travelled to the top and the bottom of the earth, the North and the South Pole. When, I joined the National Broadcaster, in my head, I felt I had won the lotto," he said.

"So, I have had a brilliant life."