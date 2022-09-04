5 Things for the Week Ahead: Garth Brooks at Croker, Clonakilty Guitar Fest

1 |exhbition|

As They Must Have Been

ongoing; Crawford Art Gallery, Cork

Seán Keating’s group portrait, Men of the South, was completed a century ago this year. The painting, which has become an icon of the period, was created in the long shadow of the Irish War of Independence (1919-21) when, during the truce of 11 July 1921, members of the Cork No. 2 Brigade visited the artist’s Dublin studio.

This exhibition seeks to place the painting in context - and provides a rare opportunity to encounter the work with its companion painting, An IRA Column (1921), on loan from Áras an Uachtaráin.

2 |telly|

Pinocchio

Disney+; from Thursday September 8

Oscar-winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action and CGI retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.

3 |festivals|

Clonakilty International Guitar Festival

Clonakilty, West Cork; Friday September 9 - Saturday September 18

A massive array of guitar-toting outfits, from international names like Xylouris White and Teke Teke, to homegrown heroes like Post-Punk Podge & the Technohippies and Robocobra Quartet, join favourites like Andy Irvine and John Spillane on this year's billing in the West Cork town.

4 |live music|

Garth Brooks

Croke Park, Dublin; Friday September 9 - Sunday September 11

Whether you're a dyed-in-the-denim fan of the Oklahoman country machine, or still at a loss to explain his Ireland-specific popularity, it looks like Garth Brooks is finally, finally going to play Croker after all.

5 |theatre|

Absent the Wrong

Abbey Theatre, Dublin; previews Saturday September 10 & Monday September 12

Intimate and sweeping, raw and heady, Absent the Wrong is about 70 years of adoptees looking for answers in the wake of the Mother and Baby Homes Report.