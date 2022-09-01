Harry Styles tickets FAQs: How do I get tickets for Slane? How much? 

When do Harry Styles tickets go on sale and how much are they?

Harry Styles is giving Irish fans another opportunity to see him in the flesh with the continuation of Love On Tour with a number of new dates, including one night at Slane Castle on Saturday, June 10 2023.

Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale on Friday, September 2 at 10am. Tickets for Slane are priced from €97.10, plus booking fees. You can get your tickets via ticketmaster.ie.

Following his sold-out gig at the Aviva Stadium this summer, there’s no doubt that the tickets will be snapped up quickly so ensure your Ticketmaster account is up to date with valid credit/debit card details and that you are logged in in plenty of time on Friday before they go on sale.

Is there a pre-sale option?

You can register for Presale access on mcd.ie. The presale is the day before the official release, starting on Thursday, September 1 from 10am.

Harry Styles at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

What is the venue like?

Slane Castle has been hosting concerts since 1981. When he takes to the stage next summer, Harry Styles will be joining a prestigious list of entertainers who have played the Co Meath venue, including Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, Queen and David Bowie. His gig is the first major concert at Slane Castle since Metallica played in 2019.

The outdoor amphitheatre-style venue is all standing and is a spectacular setting for a gig.

Who will be the supporting acts?

While the former One Direction star will be joined by a number of support acts throughout his American leg of the tour, his gig at Slane Castle will see performances from Irish rock band Inhaler and British indie rock duo Wet Leg.

Fronted by Bono’s son Elijah Hewson, Inhaler released their debut album last year after forming in 2012.

Where is Slane Castle?

The Co Meath venue is located approximately 185 miles from Cork (just over a three-hour drive) and 30 miles from Dublin, which is just under one hour by car.

When it comes to getting home after a gig at Slane Castle, there is often congestion due to the roads around the village were not made for such huge crowds. Post-gig traffic jams are notorious so be prepared.

There have been no official announcements as of yet on camping at the venue but in the past, camping has been available nearby.

Plan B?

Harry Styles has taken the world by storm so if you miss out on Slane tickets, don’t worry because he is also playing several UK and European dates around the same time, including Wembley in London.

For more information on upcoming dates, see www.hstyles.co.uk.