Dr Eva’s Great Escape review: Doors open at hotel, but close on the marriage

“I hope it’s right because if it’s not, I only have one person to blame and that’s myself.” Audiences aren’t used to seeing Dr Eva Orsmond being so hard on herself — or demonstrating a downward dog pose on a rooftop — but rebuilding a Portuguese hotel can do crazy things to a person.

So we’ve learned while watching season two of Dr Eva’s Great Escape, a two-part show documenting the building of Eva’s dream health hotel.

It’s been a week since we last checked in on the famous doctor and when we left her, she was a little worse for wear. “I think I’m actually the saddest woman in the world,” she bawled from the floor in a particularly memorable shot.

However, things were starting to turn around. Furniture was being delivered, menus were being decided, and beds had arrived at the five-star Solar Alvura.

And this week we finally got to watch the Algarve resort, which took over five years to complete, open its doors. There are even trial guests, including the Irish Examiner’s own Esther McCarthy.

Apart from a few small hiccups, including Eva having to act as waitress, manager, and hairdresser, everything goes smoothly. However, the same can’t be said for Eva’s relationship with her now ex-husband Wyatt.

Esther McCarthy of the Irish Examiner and Dr Eva Orsmond at Solar Alvura in Dr Eva's Great Escape.

The couple had been trying to reconnect while working on the project but, as Eva admitted, renovating a run-down hotel isn’t exactly couples’ therapy.

Last week, we watched as the pair battled it out before finally calling it quits on their 27-year-long marriage. “I guess we never really sorted out the problems that we had and our relationship sort of disappeared,” said Wyatt.

Things don’t seem much better at the beginning of episode two. “We were hoping that we would be able to carry on as business partners after the divorce but I think that was very much a dreamland hope,” says Eva.

While their squabbles were a highlight of last week’s season opener, Monday night’s episode focused more on the rebuilding of a friendship. It’s not always pretty — there’s no such thing as an ‘amicable’ divorce, Eva says — but it does seem like they’ve managed to get to a healthier place.

“He’s going to be involved as a minority shareholder which is actually great because he is very handy and he is very intelligent and he’s going to be a great help and support in the background,” Eva says. She even thanks him in her speech at the hotel’s opening.

“It’s been an incredible journey, it’s been a tough journey but we’ve got here somehow,” Wyatt says. “I don’t know how but we’ve actually managed to get to a situation where we can say we’re open and welcome.”

And with that, Eva finally manages to show up to her own party and everyone walks away happy — and hangover-free.