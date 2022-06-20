Picture This at Musgrave Park, Cork: Photos from the gig 

Picture This topped the bill at Musgrave Park in Cork on Friday night, for a concert that also featured Moncrieff and The Vamps. Photographer Eddie O'Hare was on the scene
Picture This at Musgrave Park in Cork on Friday night. Pictures: Eddie O'Hare

Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 14:00
Eddie O'Hare

 The Vamps at Musgrave Park on Friday.
Moncrieff playing support to Picture This at Musgrave Park on Friday.
The rebel flag flying at the barrier of the Picture This concert at Musgrave Park on Friday.
Sisters Amy and Hollie Stokes from Mallow at Picture This concert at Musgrave Park on Friday night.
Some of the crowd at the Picture This concert at Musgrave Park on Friday night.
One gig-goer goes up for a better view at Picture This on Friday night.
Fans of Picture This were on song on Friday night.
More smiling faces at the Picture This concert at Musgrave Park on Friday night.
Kady Rose and Gabrielle Liotta from Cobh at Picture This.
Courtney McCormack, Kate O'Neill and Aoife Martin, all from Cork, at Picture This.
Roisin Gleeson and Kim Harrison from Limerick at Picture This.
