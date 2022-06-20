Picture This at Musgrave Park, Cork: Photos from the gig Picture This topped the bill at Musgrave Park in Cork on Friday night, for a concert that also featured Moncrieff and The Vamps. Photographer Eddie O'Hare was on the scene Picture This at Musgrave Park in Cork on Friday night. Pictures: Eddie O'HareMon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 14:00Eddie O'Hare The Vamps at Musgrave Park on Friday.Moncrieff playing support to Picture This at Musgrave Park on Friday.The rebel flag flying at the barrier of the Picture This concert at Musgrave Park on Friday.Sisters Amy and Hollie Stokes from Mallow at Picture This concert at Musgrave Park on Friday night. Some of the crowd at the Picture This concert at Musgrave Park on Friday night.One gig-goer goes up for a better view at Picture This on Friday night.Fans of Picture This were on song on Friday night. More smiling faces at the Picture This concert at Musgrave Park on Friday night.Kady Rose and Gabrielle Liotta from Cobh at Picture This.Courtney McCormack, Kate O'Neill and Aoife Martin, all from Cork, at Picture This.Roisin Gleeson and Kim Harrison from Limerick at Picture This.Read MoreIn pictures: Deadmau5 at Live at the Marquee in Cork More in this section David Gray review: Birthday wishes and Bowie tunes for brilliant gig at Musgrave Park Orbital review: Cork's Marquee grooves to top-class sounds from veteran duo James Nesbitt says he does not ‘set out’ to play policemen in dark dramas In pictures: Deadmau5 at Live at the Marquee in CorkREAD NOW Subscribe Now