In pictures: Deadmau5 at Live at the Marquee in Cork

Canadian dance superstar Deadmau5 (and his trademark helmet) topped the bill at Live at the Marquee in Cork on Friday night. Ray Keogh was there to snap the action
Deadmau5 at the Live at Marquee in Cork, on Friday, June 17. Pictures: Ray Keogh

Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 13:27

Deadmau5 at the Marquee in Cork on Friday night.
Deadmau5, sans his famous helmet, during his set.
Deadmau5 in action at the Marquee, Cork.
Cork DJ Xero opened the show on Friday night.
Joseph Barry, Mahon, and Rebekah O'Doherty, Knocknaheeny, at Deadmau5.
Sarah Lynam and Chulainn Boland, Offaly, at Deadmau5.
Luke and Emma from Kinsale at Deadmau5.
Sophie from Cambridge; Owen from Donegal; and Steven from Donegal at Deadmau5.
Laura Shaw and Ian McCarthy, Blarney, at  Deadmau5.
Art Wolfe and Sarah Manley from Ballincollig at Deadmau5.
Diarmuid and Ultan Moran from Bray, Wicklow, at Deadmau5.
