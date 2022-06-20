In pictures: Deadmau5 at Live at the Marquee in Cork

In pictures: Deadmau5 at Live at the Marquee in CorkCanadian dance superstar Deadmau5 (and his trademark helmet) topped the bill at Live at the Marquee in Cork on Friday night. Ray Keogh was there to snap the action Deadmau5 at the Live at Marquee in Cork, on Friday, June 17. Pictures: Ray KeoghMon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 13:27 Deadmau5 at the Marquee in Cork on Friday night.Deadmau5, sans his famous helmet, during his set.Deadmau5 in action at the Marquee, Cork.Cork DJ Xero opened the show on Friday night.Joseph Barry, Mahon, and Rebekah O'Doherty, Knocknaheeny, at Deadmau5.Sarah Lynam and Chulainn Boland, Offaly, at Deadmau5.Luke and Emma from Kinsale at Deadmau5.Sophie from Cambridge; Owen from Donegal; and Steven from Donegal at Deadmau5.Laura Shaw and Ian McCarthy, Blarney, at Deadmau5.Art Wolfe and Sarah Manley from Ballincollig at Deadmau5.Diarmuid and Ultan Moran from Bray, Wicklow, at Deadmau5.Read MoreOrbital review: Cork's Marquee grooves to top-class sounds from veteran duo More in this section David Gray review: Birthday wishes and Bowie tunes for brilliant gig at Musgrave Park Orbital review: Cork's Marquee grooves to top-class sounds from veteran duo James Nesbitt says he does not ‘set out’ to play policemen in dark dramas Picture This at Musgrave Park, Cork: Photos from the gig READ NOW Subscribe Now