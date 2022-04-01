10 books for April: From tales of Bessborough, to advice by Richie Sadlier

Seven Steeples, by Sara Baume

April 7

Taking place in a remote house in the south-west of Ireland, this rich and vivid novel spans seven years and asks how we may withdraw, how better to live in the natural world, and how the choices made or avoided lead us home.

Danny Denton

All Along the Echo, by Danny Denton

April 7

Set in Cork, this is a mighty tale of radios, road trips and the noisy static of life that asks us whether our lives ever add up to more than the stories we tell ourselves.

This Woman's Work: Essays on Music, edited by Sinéad Gleeson and Kim Gordon

April 7

This Woman's Work confronts the male dominance and sexism in music, literature, and film. it features contributions from well-known writers, including Anne Enright who writes about creative genius Laurie Anderson.

Trouble, by Marise Gaughan

April 7

Irish writer and comedian Marise Gaughan writes with wit and honesty in her coming-of-age memoir. It follows her journey from Dublin to Amsterdam and Los Angeles, leaving a trail of sex and self-destruction in her wake, until she finds herself in a California psych ward.

Sophie White

The Snag List, by Sophie White

April 7

The latest book from author and podcaster White sees three new friends go from compiling a snag list to send to their builder to contemplating their own personal snag lists. It inspires a business idea and The Snag List™ will change the course of all their lives.

Lili’s Family Favourites, by Lili Forberg

April 11

Busy working mum Lili Forberg shares recipes for fakeaways, bakes, treats & great lunchbox ideas. Her fuss-free, super-tasty recipes, using only supermarket ingredients, make cooking with confidence easy.

The Quiet Whispers Never Stop, by Olivia Fitzsimons

April 14

This breathtaking debut is a story of love, obsession and escape set in Northern Ireland during the 1980s and 1990s. It follows two generations of women who try to escape their messy, complicated lives.

Let’s Talk, by Richie Sadlier

April 14

This groundbreaking new book from former professional footballer and accredited psychotherapist Sadlier is aimed at teenage boys and discusses often difficult subjects like sex, relationships, drinking and more to embower young men to make wise choices.

Go Gently: Actionable Steps to Nurture Yourself and the Planet, by Bonnie Wright

April 19

Greenpeace ambassador and Harry Potter star Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the beloved film franchise, shares an inspiring and approachable tip-filled guide to changing your habits, living more sustainably, and taking action for environmental change.

Bessborough: Three Women. Three Decades. Three Stories of Courage, by Deirdre Finnerty

April 28

Three remarkable women confined in Bessborough, Cork city in the 60s, 70s and 80s share vivid accounts of live inside the walls of the institution and its impact on their lives afterwards. It is a moving account of love, loss and reconnection.