10 shows to watch in April: Derry Girls, Ozark, Hacks, and more... 

Hacks

Amazon Prime Video, Friday, April 1

A huge hit in the US, viewers on this side of the Atlantic at last get to see the drama series about a veteran comedian trying to salvage her career by getting in a younger mentor to help make her relevant again. The show is also the latest instalment in the welcome career revival of Jean Smart, following her star turns in Watchmen and Mare of Easttown.

House Of Maxwell

BBC Two, Monday, April 4

Three-part documentary on the high-flying family who will be largely remembered for their lowlife antics. We see patriarch Robert's rise from impoverished Holocaust survivor to millionaire media mogul, before his accidental death was followed by tales of all sorts of shady dealings, not least dipping into his employees' pension pot. And of course we also see how his daughter Ghislaine went from being described as a 'socialite' to her new tag of 'child sex trafficker'.

Manchán Magan in An Fód Deireanach.

An Fód Deireanach

TG4, Thursday, April 7

In a show that translates as 'The Last Sod', Manchán Magan looks at issues around our peatlands. Up until now we've used them primarily as a source of energy and horticultural material, but we now realise their importance for carbon storage and biodiversity. Ireland is at a major crossroads for its peatlands and wider environmental policies, with Magan nudging us to make decisions before it's too late.

Secrets From The Middle Aisle

RTÉ One, Monday, April 11

A one-off documentary look behind the scenes at two Lidl stores, in Dublin and Tipperary. The German retailer has about 160 outlets in Ireland, and was in prime position to make the most of the increase in grocery spending during the pandemic.

Holding comes to Virgin More.

Holding

Virgin Media More, April 12

The new channel on the Virgin Media network will be the first Irish channel to show the four-part adaptation of Graham Norton's novel. As anyone who's been watching Holding on ITV can testify, the West Cork-set series is ok rather than brilliant. It does have an impressive cast, and settings such as Drimoleague and Castletownshend look great in the summer sunshine.

Derry Girls returns for a final run.

Derry Girls

Channel 4, April 12

Lisa McGee's hugely successful show bows out with this third and final season. Fans will savour the remaining six episodes, and the inhabitants of the northern city will bask in the show's legacy for many years to come.

Anatomy of a Scandal

Netflix, April 15

A cast including Sienna Miller and Michelle Dockery star in the six-part anthology series adapted from the novel by Sarah Vaughan. The former Guardian journalist says the plot and characters were inspired by some of her own experiences reporting on political and sex scandals in the UK.

Better Call Saul

Netflix, April 19

The sixth and final series of the Breaking Bad spin-off will be split into two parts, with seven individual episodes dropping weekly; followed by the last instalments in July. Cue the eternal debate about whether Saul really is better than its parent show.

Russian Doll

Netflix, April 20

After a superb first season in 2019, Natasha Lyonne and co return for another surreal adventure.

Ozark: Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, Jason Bateman as Martin 'Marty' Byrde.

Ozark

Netflix, April 29

Another popular show rolling out its final episodes. Can the Byrds really get out of their years of money-laundering with a happy ending?