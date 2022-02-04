Listen: our six potential Eurovision entries for 2022 ahead of tonight's Eurosong

Six songs stand to be nominated to represent Ireland at Europe's annual pop spectacle — check them out for yourself
Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 11:41
Mike McGrath Bryan

The Eurovision Song Contest is coming up.

As a member of the European Broadcasting Union, RTÉ will oversee the shortlisting and nomination of our 2022 endeavour, and on the Ryan Tubridy show last month, we first heard the six tunes that will go before the public on the Late Late Show tonight.

Here they are:

Rachel Goode — I'm Loving Me

Up-tempo stuff directly in the Eighties film-montage mould, but not without concerns from Irish Eurovision fans who note that the songwriting team failed to deliver the goods for the Polish entry last year.

Brendan Murray — Real Love

A self-penned ballad that stands a good chance of leading Ireland into the Eurovision, if our history with easy-listening entries is anything to go by.

Janet Grogan — Ashes of Tomorrow

Sweeping, radio-ready fare from a singer with Eurovision experience - a former backing singer for Nicky Byrne in 2016 and Ryan O'Shaughnessy in 2018.

Patrick O'Sullivan — One Night, One Kiss, One Promise

A singer on London's West End, Patrick O'Sullivan is tasked with a pop-rock number penned by Westlife's Nicky Byrne, The Coronas' Danny O'Reilly, and oddly enough, Lar Kaye, formerly of Irish math-rock icons Adebisi Shank.

Brooke Scullion — That's Rich

A mid-paced, bratty disco-infuenced mover, written around a new-wavey synth bassline and post-breakup pop tropes. Self-penned, with assistance from Karl Zine and Izzy Warner.

Miles Graham — Yeah, We're Gonna Get Out of It

A Covid-referencing novelty from a Sligo singer-songwriter and collaborators, including former brass players from Amy Winehouse's live band.

