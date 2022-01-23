Smother review: Twists and turns galore in the hectic world of the Aherns

Car crashes, temper tantrums, histrionics, mind games and shotguns - the third episode of Smother’s second season throws up more drama than an Eastenders Christmas Special.

The ancient curse - may you live in interesting times - has never rung truer if you’re a member of the Ahern family. But for many members of the TV clan we love to hate, much of the chaos coming down the tracks is of their own doing.

This is the episode in which we discover for certain that Finn is a true Ahern in that he’s a bit of a psychopath. How much remains to be seen - but we knew it didn’t we? It’s there in the smirk he gives Val when she offers him money to go back to Manchester.

It’s evident when he asks to have a go at the shooting range and turns out to be ace with a shotgun. And it’s obvious in the sudden surge of temper towards a startled Jenny when he lets his guard down.

Smother: Conor Mullen as Frank and Dean Fagan as Finn.

But garda Joe’s discovery towards the end of episode three that Finn has a record of serious and violent crime is finally proof that the family could potentially be dealing with a whole other level of danger than merely the mischief of a snubbed lovechild.

Also of interest is how adept and organised Finn appears to be at playing mind and control games with various members of the family. Little wonder that the normally unflappable family matriarch Val is having nightmares about him, thrown as she is at encountering someone who is more than a match.

She’s not the only one who’s spooked. Elaine is truly rattled when Finn shows up at an AA meeting while she reveals a dark secret about her past, just as she’s trying to repair her fractured relationships with her two sons.

The oldest of these, Callum, has formed a tight bond with Finn, and has been convinced that there is more to the death of Denis that the family is keeping secret from him.

Hilary Rose as Alanna in Smother.

The series takes the risk of becoming over the top by cranking up the plot twists and turns. But so far it’s a gamble that has paid off, and Smother is inviting the audience to enjoy the madness with the use of tight writing and acting rather than red herrings. It remains to be seen if it can be sustained, but the payoffs are certainly there thus far.

The episode ends with a shocking cliffhanger - a serious road traffic accident caused by a distracted Elaine that may have very serious consequences for her and the family. They live in interesting times.