Arts/Ents Quiz: Who sings 'Where's Me Jumper'? Which Friends star also appears in Scream?

1. Which band sings 'Where's Me Jumper'?

Microdisney

Sultans of Ping

Frank & Walters

2. What nationality is The Weeknd?

American

Haitian

Canadian

3. She's now 70 and has a new album, but she had a huge hit in 1975 with At Seventeen?

Ricky Lee Jones

Joni Mitchell

Janis Ian

4. Which star of the sitcom Friends also appears in horror film Scream?

Jennifer Aniston

Lisa Kudrow

Courteney Cox

5. Who is in the Irish book charts with the latest in his Gangsta Granny series?

David Walliams

Jeff Kinney

David O'Doherty

6. In February, the centenary of the publication of which Irish novel will be marked?

Strumpet City

Ulysses

At Swim-Two-Birds

7. Mary Robinson collaborated with which Irish celebrity on the Mothers of Invention podcast?

Blindboy

Maeve Higgins

Joanne McNally

8. Dancing With The Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian is married to which Irish celebrity?

Brian Dowling

Brian Gleeson

Brian Kennedy

9. Susan O'Neill has recently been in the charts with her collaborative album with which singer?

Mick Flannery

Niall Horan

Damien Dempsey

10. Ozark is back on Netflix – name this star?

Laura Linney

Julia Garner

Janet McTeer

ANSWERS 1. Sultans of Ping 2. Canadian 3. Janis Ian 4. Courteney Cox 5. David Walliams 6. Ulysses 7. Maeve Higgins 8. Brian Dowling 9. Mick Flannery 10. Laura Linney