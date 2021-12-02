Cork actors Siobhan McSweeney and Máiréad Tyers to star in new Disney show

The new series, Extraordinary, will star the Cork actresses as mother and daughter 
Cork actors Siobhan McSweeney and Máiréad Tyers to star in new Disney show

Siobhán McSweeney. Picture: Moya Nolan

Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 13:00
Nicole Glennon

Derry Girls’ Siobhán McSweeney is to star alongside fellow Cork actress Máiréad Tyers in a new show for Disney+.

Extraordinary, an eight-part superhero comedy series exclusive to the streaming platform will follow Jen (Tyers) a young woman who is struggling to find her feet in a world where everyone has a superpower… except her.

McSweeney will star as Jen’s mother in the show which says it is all about embracing your “general okay-ness.” 

Máiréad Tyers, Cork actress. 
Máiréad Tyers, Cork actress. 

Written by Northern Irish actor, writer and comedian Emma Moran, the new show will also feature Poldark’s Sofia Oxenham as Jen’s best friend Carrie, and Bilal Hasna (Teen Monologues) as Carrie’s boyfriend Kash.

The show began filming on Wednesday in London. 

The release date for the new series has not yet been announced.

Read More

RTÉ Christmas schedule revealed: Cork specials and Tommy Tiernan lead the way 

More in this section

RTÉ Christmas schedule revealed: Cork specials and Tommy Tiernan lead the way  RTÉ Christmas schedule revealed: Cork specials and Tommy Tiernan lead the way 
National Television Awards 2019 - Arrivals - London Paddy McGuinness and family to feature in TV documentary on autism
The Starry Messenger Press Night - London Sex And The City cast explore a new chapter of friendship in trailer for reboot
<p>Array Collective have won the Turner Prize (PA)</p>

Northern Irish arts collective win Turner Prize with Sibín installation

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices