Cork actors Siobhan McSweeney and Máiréad Tyers to star in new Disney show

Derry Girls’ Siobhán McSweeney is to star alongside fellow Cork actress Máiréad Tyers in a new show for Disney+.

Extraordinary, an eight-part superhero comedy series exclusive to the streaming platform will follow Jen (Tyers) a young woman who is struggling to find her feet in a world where everyone has a superpower… except her.

McSweeney will star as Jen’s mother in the show which says it is all about embracing your “general okay-ness.”

Máiréad Tyers, Cork actress.

Written by Northern Irish actor, writer and comedian Emma Moran, the new show will also feature Poldark’s Sofia Oxenham as Jen’s best friend Carrie, and Bilal Hasna (Teen Monologues) as Carrie’s boyfriend Kash.

The show began filming on Wednesday in London.

The release date for the new series has not yet been announced.