Thursday TV Tips: Blue Peter presenter once sacked for drug use examines cancel culture

Seal le Dáithí: Eimear Breathnach

TG4, 7.30pm

When Eimear was 17 years old and on holidays in An Cheathrú Rua, she broke her neck and was left in a wheelchair. That accident didn't put a stop to her interest in sport however, and she began taking part competing in rugby, athletics and table tennis. She competed at the Paralympic Games in Beijing and London before retiring from sport, and she is currently president of Paralympic Ireland.

Home Rescue — the Big Fix... final episode

RTÉ2, 9.30pm

Home Rescue — the Big Fix for Brigid and Chris in Tallaght

Since they moved to Tallaght from the Liberties decades ago, Brigid and Chris have raised two sons but never had the time or the resources to make the most of their family home. When Chris was forced to take a sabbatical from the building trade, suffering from stress, the couple found their house filling with clutter and they’ve never managed to get on top of it.

Cancelled

Channel 4, 10pm

Sacked, ostracised, de-platformed or blacklisted. All in the blink of an eye. This is cancel culture. You can be fired for an offensive tweet sent as a teenager; or speak out on a controversial subject, only to find yourself viciously attacked by an online mob. In this Dispatches report, Richard Bacon asks if free speech is under threat and examines how cancel culture is affecting our lives. Bacon has first-hand experience of being caught up in condemnation and criticism — he was sacked as presenter of the children's show Blue Peter because of his illicit drug use.

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Writer Karen Tongson speaks to Seán Rocks about her new book Why Karen Carpenter Matters, examining her legacy as an American pop icon in life and tragic figure in death.

The Alternative, 2FM, 10pm: Grammy-nominated psych-soul band Black Pumas perform live in session from their Texas studio.