'The internet in Ireland is about to crash' - Garth Brooks tickets on course to sell out

The mood on twitter was jubilant on Thursday morning as Irish people got together to give out about being in the virtual queue for Garth Brooks tickets.
From 8.01 we saw floods of screenshots showing queue numbers in their hundreds of thousands as what seemed like the entire country scrambled for golden tickets.
The internet in #Ireland is about to crash. #GarthBrooks— Dr Paul O'Brien (@FearStairLmk) November 25, 2021
Stefanie Preissner joined the queue 'just to see', reporting that she was 73583 in the Ticketmaster queue.
Precious few reported success, but those who did were quick to share their win.
YEEEEESSSSSSSS!!!!!!!! #GarthBrooks finally 💚💚💚💚💚 #GARTHINIRELAND pic.twitter.com/LfvjGcEbqM— Sinead (@Irishshin) November 25, 2021
As it became clear the tickets would sell out, talk quickly turned to whether we might be looking at extra dates.
He's definitely going to play 5 nights #GarthBrooks pic.twitter.com/FprjOzTizc— Mary (@Mc1988) November 25, 2021
While most were grudgingly happy for those who got their hands on tickets, some questioned the credentials of whether 'real fans' were in the queue at all, with many citing the situation as "absolute chaos."
With jokes comparing the availability of tickets to PCR tests, the craic was only mighty.
Insert joke about it being easier to get tickets to Garth Brooks than it is to get a PCR test here.— Caitríona Redmond (@wholesomeIE) November 25, 2021
Ticketmaster have yet to announce more dates, but Irish people have said yes to more Garth Brooks dates, if he'll have us.