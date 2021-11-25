'The internet in Ireland is about to crash' - Garth Brooks tickets on course to sell out

Frustration with online queues, predictions about a five-night run - it is very exciting indeed
Garth Brooks at a photocall on the skywalk at Croke Park. Photograph Moya Nolan

Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 08:20
Ciara McDonnell

The mood on twitter was jubilant on Thursday morning as Irish people got together to give out about being in the virtual queue for Garth Brooks tickets. 

From 8.01 we saw floods of screenshots showing queue numbers in their hundreds of thousands as what seemed like the entire country scrambled for golden tickets.

Stefanie Preissner joined the queue 'just to see', reporting that she was 73583 in the Ticketmaster queue.

Precious few reported success, but those who did were quick to share their win. 

As it became clear the tickets would sell out, talk quickly turned to whether we might be looking at extra dates. 

While most were grudgingly happy for those who got their hands on tickets, some questioned the credentials of whether 'real fans' were in the queue at all, with many citing the situation as "absolute chaos."

With jokes comparing the availability of tickets to PCR tests, the craic was only mighty. 

Ticketmaster have yet to announce more dates, but Irish people have said yes to more Garth Brooks dates, if he'll have us. 

Hotel prices in Dublin are already up for Garth Brooks weekend

