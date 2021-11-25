Hotel prices in Dublin are already up for Garth Brooks weekend

With ticket sales open this morning for Garth Brooks' Croke Park gigs on September 9 and 10, hotel prices in Dublin city centre are already rising to meet demand, according to booking.com.

A look at the popular accommodation bookings site shows rooms for 2 adults going from as little as €90 for a spot at some of the city's youth hostels for those who are so inclined, to up to €630 for a room in the city centre's high-end hotels - with one spot advertising a deluxe triple room for a minimum of €999.