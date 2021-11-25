Hotel prices in Dublin are already up for Garth Brooks weekend

With ticket sales open this morning for Garth Brooks' Croke Park gigs on September 9 and 10, hotel prices in Dublin city centre are already rising to meet demand, according to booking.com.
A look at the popular accommodation bookings site shows rooms for 2 adults going from as little as €90 for a spot at some of the city's youth hostels for those who are so inclined, to up to €630 for a room in the city centre's high-end hotels - with one spot advertising a deluxe triple room for a minimum of €999.
The Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, for one example, is charging a minimum of €530 for a room for two on the Saturday of the big weekend - compared to a minimum of €315 for Saturday the weekend prior, as of yesterday morning.
It looks like demand for accommodation has narrowed selections on the site for the Dublin City Centre category already, too - with rooms free in 30 local establishments as of yesterday morning for the big-gig Saturday, compared to 93 locations for the Saturday prior.
The news will come as an extra concern to people looking to book their big weekend and plan it in advance - especially groups of people travelling from the further reaches of the country, already contending with long drives and almost-certain strain on public transport.
Tickets went on sale this morning at 8am through ticketmaster.ie, with promoters and organisers expecting full houses on both nights at the GAA mecca.