Garth Brooks tickets go on sale tomorrow - here's what you need to know

When is Garth Brooks playing Dublin?

After weeks of rumours, country-rock superstar Garth Brooks finally plays Croke Park on September 9 and 10, 2022.

The dates are being marketed as his only European gigs next year.

When are they out, what's the damage?

Tickets go on sale in the morning (Thursday) at 8am on ticketmaster.ie.

The cost is €65.56 per person for general standing, and €81 for general seated - plus the usual service and booking charges, of course.

How do I get my hands on 'em - and any tips?

This is online only, and you're best to register an account with ticketmaster.ie in advance - and be sure to use a current email address in case of any communications ahead of showtime.

Word to the wise: log in well in advance, in case the site's system collapses due to the demand at/around 8am - you can be certain the site will be under siege by people with the same idea.

You'll be directed through the whole ordering process - picking the type and amount of tickets you need from the stadium's seating plan, getting in an online queue, waiting to enter payment and email/address information, and confirmation of your order.

The seating plan for Garth Brooks' Croke Park shows in September 2022 - subject to change.

What then?

You'll be emailed a booking confirmation within 72 hours at most - including a reference number in case of questions for customer service.

Actual tickets will be issued closer to the gig - more details on digital ticketing, either via email or Ticketmaster's smartphone app, to follow.

And there's no way of rocking up to a shop and buying 'em?

Nope. Ticketmaster went digital-only over the course of the Covid crisis.

How many can I buy at once?

The limit is nine per person, per credit card, per household. Promoters are asking people to stay within that limit - and have the discretion to cancel orders that don't.

What's the story with Covid?

It's too far ahead yet to announce details of admission - bar the promoters telling people that queueing in advance won't be allowed.

You'll probably still need to exercise a degree of care, though, regardless of how/if Covid protocol is still in place by September of next year.

How do I buy accessible tickets?

Gig-goers accompanied by a carer, or with accessibility needs, can buy tickets via the site's 'Accessibility Tickets' section.

Anyone who suffers from vertigo is advised to avoid the upper levels of Croker - they're quite high off the ground, say promoters.

Can I bring my kids?

The usual rules apply - under-16s require parental supervision, and standing tickets are age 14 and up.

What time are doors, and what time's he on until?

Gates open at 5pm on both days. No show times have been announced yet, because show times, as we all know, are subject to change.

What are the chances of more gigs being announced?

As far as we can see, talk of more gig announcements, leading to the kind of proposed five-night stand that Garth Brooks wanted in 2014, is just that.

Seeking to avoid more controversy, or simply not wanting to tempt fate, it looks like promoters and Brooks alike are happy to settle on this relatively "limited" engagement.