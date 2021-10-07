Ted Lasso: Hooray for the rootin' tootin' coach who stole our TV hearts 

Damn it, Ted Lasso, who ARE you? This show delights and infuriates me; I can't figure out if it's formulaic faff or nuanced genius. It's one of those shows that tricks you into thinking you know exactly what to predict, then hits you with unexpected character arcs and extraordinary narrative detours.

The show's tone is hard to pin down, the sway between light comedic capers and deeply dark thematic turns has me confused, yes, but also committed to finding out where they go next.

It's been hailed as a welcome spark of sweetness in the throes of a post-pandemic world where viewers may be weary of the heavier dramas binged over lockdown. But, like Rebecca's wardrobe, there's much more to be unpacked. There are themes of suicide, fathers' failings, anxiety, and divorce, yet it's cemented a reputation as a feelgood fest.

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso.

Jason Sudeikis's eponymous Ted, is a rootin' tootin' coach from Kansas, with zero knowledge of soccer, but wait, it's gas, he's put in charge of a Premier League team. He rocks across the Atlantic, with his Ned Flanders moustache and moral compass. He says things like 'Knock-adoodle-do!' and 'Colour me impressed'. He even wears the same sweaters.

Full disclosure, once I noticed that, I looked for other sneaky Simpsons references. Although the show is full of pop culture asides, movie quotes, song symbolism (the best, Karma Police playing over Nate's gormless face), the closest I got was a blurred pub in the background of one scene called The Roy McLure. So, what do I know?

Here are just two things that illustrate the dichotomy of the show. To paraphrase Ted, it makes me want to shout a bunch of silly names at the telly, like ‘dummy head’ or ‘pee-pee fingers' while simultaneously straining for the next fabulous episode.

Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) in Ted Lasso.

The Roy Kent conundrum

Pro: Just the thought of Roy Keane watching this character thrills me. In my head, he's above in Mayfield, side-eyeing the tele going 'All credit to Brett Goldstein, but this is an absolute joke.' Roy Kent is a menacing midfielder who leaves everything on the field but ends up with one injury too many. He has a stint in punditry, where he regularly trends online for his outlandishly honest commentary. He becomes a coach, where he inspires/intimidates the team. But writer and actor Goldstein insists it's not based on Keano. "He’s Bill Sykes, if Bill Sykes had a heart of gold, and wasn’t a murderer." Sure, Brett. and his smouldering sexuality and Cork sense of superiority? Explain that one, fella.

Con: The growling. And the eyebrows. By season two, his voice is gone down a full octave. I checked, his timbre gets gruffer every episode. He's like a demented Oscar the Grouch, but with more matted hair on his chest.

The female characters

Pro: Ted Lasso passes the Bechdel test with flying colours. The female characters have strong storylines, they are in control. The women are figures of authority and creators of their own fortune, they're smart, funny, impressive. They are not the butt of the jokes, the dialogue admires women and exalts them.

The characters support each other, there are no tired rivalry tropes here. Hannah Waddingham who plays the team owner, Rebecca Welton told Variety "the writers’ room is universally filled with staunch male feminists, and that comes from the top". Ted even tells players: "Woman up... Y'all been man-ing up for a while, and look where that's gotten you."

Con: They shove it in our faces sometimes. Rebecca's best friend is literally called Sassy. The female camaraderie feels forced in scenes, like the giggling at a funeral and the ‘ooh aren't you awful’ when Sassy says shag a lot. And as Roy's voice gets deeper, Keeley's gets squeakier (and she starts says 'Oi!' and 'Twat' and 'Babes' so many times I made it a drinking game). By the end of season two, the auditory ramifications of those two engaging in the physical act of love frankly petrifies me.

But, as I wait, impatiently, for the series finale, there are definitely more pros than cons. Whoever you are Ted Lasso, I appreciate ya.

Ted Lasso is available to stream on Apple TV+ The finale airs on Oct 8.

Our favourite Ted Lasso-isms

Coach Beard, Coach Lasso and Roy Kent.

The best way to stick it to the man is to go right between the legs.

I do love a locker room. It smells like potential.

Do you believe in ghosts, Ted?

I do, but I mostly feel they need to believe in themselves.

Sheffield Wednesday, I thought we were playing them on Saturday.

What's a wanker?

Ted: It's a man who likes to be alone with his thoughts.

Danny's like an expensive tape measure, he snaps back real quick.

I'm more stumped than Paul Bunyan's local forest.

Limbo, great party game, horrible relationship situation.

My favourite British word and my favourite Diamond Phillips - Lou.

Taking on a challenge is a lot like riding a horse, isn't it? If you're comfortable while you're doing it, you're probably doing it wrong.

I always thought tea was going to taste like hot brown water. And do you know what? I was right.