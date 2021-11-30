From Larne to Rosslare, Brexit boost for all Irish Sea ports, new data confirms

The volume of goods shipped directly from the Republic to the EU on new Brexit-busting ferry routes have rocketed by 50% in the past six months as exporters seek to avoid travelling across land through Britain, new data confirms.

The decline in demand for the sea services to Wales and Liverpool has also seen ports in the North — including Larne, Belfast, and Warrenpoint in Co Down — receiving a Brexit dividend, with freight volumes hitting “unprecedented highs in 2021”.