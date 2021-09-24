How to get tickets for Ed Sheeran's 2022 gigs when they go on sale tomorrow

Since the announcement last week, and that of an additional date this week, Ed Sheeran's Irish stadium gigs in 2022 have become a hot topic — and tickets are going on sale tomorrow at 8am for the following dates:

Croke Park, Dublin — April 23, 2022

Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork — April 28, 2022

Thomond Park, Limerick — May 5, 2022

Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast — May 12, 2022

Tickets are being handled by admissions giant TicketMaster and it's been a long 18 months without gigs — so expect long virtual queues.

How much are tickets?

'The tickets are €81 standing & €91 seated. Service charge of €7.15 per ticket applies', says the singer's website.

How can I buy tickets?

TicketMaster is asking people to create their accounts at ticketmaster.ie now, ahead of general sale opening at 8am tomorrow.

There are no pre-orders or other fancy business, as per other venues and events — simply get online and hope you can push past the online crowd for the goods.

To beat the touts, tickets will be contained in the Ticketmaster app, and sent on much closer to the time, along with instructions — you'll get an email receipt immediately upon purchase.

Apps? Smartphones?

Yep. Your phone number will be verified during checkout, and linked digitally to your tickets.

You can unlock them in the Ticketmaster app closer to time, provided you're accessing it from the device that has the number, of course.

If you don't have it yet, you'll need to download the app to your iPhone or Android device — you can sign in with your Ticketmaster account.

If you don’t have the Ticketmaster App, they ask you to download it to your mobile device after purchase and sign in with your account details.

Why would they want my number?

During checkout, you’ll be presented with a box to provide the mobile phone number you want to link to your ticket.

A code will then be sent to this phone and you'll need to enter this code before you can proceed.

This number will then be linked to your order. When you can unlock your tickets, a code will be sent to this number again for you to enter into the app and access your tickets.

How many tickets can I buy?

A limit of six tickets per transaction. This restriction is in place in order to give as many people as possible a fair chance to buy tickets, says TicketMaster.

The whole party must arrive at the gates on gig day at the same time as the person with the mobile/smartphone device containing all the tickets.

Any fishy stuff, such as 'botting', or trying to do multiple transactions on the same device, will result in tickets being cancelled.

We've more than six people.

Someone else will have to buy the extras with their own account and device.

Can I buy tickets as a present?

The matching ID of the surname of the person booking will be an entry requirement.

The other tickets bought by that person can be used for other people as long as they ALL arrive with the lead booker.

What are the age restrictions?

Venue age restrictions will be marked on individual ticket sales sites for each date.

Under-16s will need an adult in any case, and under-5s are out, full-stop.

If you're buying for teenagers who don't have the use of a smartphone, venues recommend accompanying the group.

What if we have accessibility needs?

Customers who require either a carer to accompany them to the shows or have accessibility needs can purchase them via TicketMaster — more info on that here.