Wednesday TV Tips: Tattoo regrets are one thing but would you let someone else choose the coverup design? 

Morecambe & Wise: The Lost Tapes

UTV, 9pm

A mysterious can of film was found in the Morecambe family's attic just last year. It contained the long-lost first episode of their 1970 BBC series, which has never been repeated.

Eric Morecambe (left) and Ernie Wise during one of their popular shows

TABÚ — Ailléirgí

TG4, 9.45pm

An in-depth look at the alarming increase in allergies in Ireland.

Tabú (Ailléirgí)

This Way Up

Channel 4, 10pm

Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan star in this sitcom. Shona can’t bring herself to support her sister’s new business venture, although she does hope she’ll plan a surprise for her hen party.

Aisling Bea as Aine, Sharon Horgan as Shona in This Way Up: PA Photo/Channel 4/Rekha Garton

Sport

Hurling: U20 championship. TG4, 7.30pm

Tattoo Redo

Netflix

Six episodes: Sometimes nice people have terrible tattoos that need to be banished from their bodies.

Comedian and host, Jessimae Peluso, pokes fun at each participant and then drops a bombshell: they won't be choosing the cover-up design.

Instead, this key decision will be left to the family member, friend or partner who inspired them to erase their shocking ink work. So will 'bad tattoos walk in and great tattoos walk out'?

Tattoo Redo on Netflix

Radio

Arena RTÉ, 7pm: Druid Theatre director, Garry Hynes, joins us to talk about her new outdoor production of Thomas Kilroy’s The Seagull which will be performed outdoors at Coole Park, County Galway, in August, and stars Jack Gleeson and Eileen Walsh.