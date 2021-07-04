Sunday TV Tips: Mark Hamill, Colin Farrell, Olivia Colman, and Josh Brolin present IFTA awards

Annual Ecumenical Embrace Farm Accident Remembrance Service 2021

RTÉ One, 11am

Service from the Holy Rosary church, Abbeyleix in support and remembrance of families affected by farm accidents.

Sabina Higgins, President Higgins, Norma and Brian Rohan, Founders of Embrace Farm with their children Julie, 9, Emily, 7, and Liam, 5 at Áras an Uachtaráin. Picture: Maxwells

Harry & William: What Went Wrong?

UTV, 9pm

A look at how British Princes William and Harry, once hailed as the future of the Royal family, ended up at odds and on opposite sides of the Atlantic.

Metal Heart

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Jordanne Jones, Leah McNamara. A bubbling rivalry between shy goth Emma and her blonde socialite twin sister Chantal comes to a head when their parents leave them home alone for the summer.

Metal Heart with Jordanne Jones and Leah McNamara

IFTA Film & Drama Awards 2021

Virgin Media One, 10pm

Gráinne Seoige will host the 2021 Virtual IFTA Awards. And Mark Hamill, Colin Farrell, Olivia Colman, and Josh Brolin are among the guests presenting awards.

The Rising Star nominees are: Cathy Brady, Nicola Coughlan, Clare Dunne, Eve Hewson & Paddy Slattery. Smother has 11 nominations. Cork's Fiona Shaw has been nominated for her supportinng role in Killing Eve. She's up against Gemma-Leah Devereux (Smother); Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton); Sarah Greene (Normal People) and Seána Kerslake (Smother). The late Nika McGuigan has been nominated for her lead role in Wildfire. And lead actors Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty: Season 6); Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule); James Nesbitt (Bloodlands); Michael Smiley (Dead Still) and Paul Mescal (Normal People) have all been nominated.

IFTA nominees

Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie

Sky Crime, 10pm

After 24 years of suspicion, the French authorities put Ian Bailey on trial in absentia for the brutal murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in West Cork in 1996.

Sport

Tour de France TG4, 11.50am Stage 9: 144.9km Cluses to Tignes.

Radio

The Lyric Feature Lyric FM, 6pm: In Conversation with Guy Barker: Jon Tolansky interviews the jazz trumpeter, composer, and performer Guy Barker about his wide-ranging career in part one of a two-part series.

The Rolling Wave RTÉ 1, 9pm: Celebrating the opening weekend of Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy, with a special programme featuring some of the best performances from previous years of the summer school.

The Alternative 2FM, 10pm: Dan Hegarty closes out the week with another journey into independent and alternative music from Ireland and beyond, both new and old.