Normal People up for 15 IFTAs as Fiona Shaw and late Nika McGuigan also nominated

The nominations for this year’s Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) awards have been announced and hit show Normal People has received the most nominations across both film and drama categories.

The adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel has received 15 nominations, including for Best Drama and a Best Actor nomination for Paul Mescal’s performance as Connell. Cork actress Sarah Greene has been recognised for her star as Connell’s mother, Lorraine. Fionn O’Shea is nominated for his supporting role as Jamie, as well as for his role in Dating Amber.

Dating Amber, an LGBTQ coming-of-age tale set in 90s Ireland, has eight nominations in total and Cartoon Saloon’s animated Celtic fable Wolfwalkers, which was also nominated for an Oscar this year, has three nominations.

The late Nika McGuigan’s final performance in Cathy Brady’s debut, Wildfire, is nominated in the Best Actress category and her co-star Nora-Jane Noone is up for the same award.

Killarney actress Jessie Buckley has been recognised for her part in celebrated director Charlie Kaufman’s surreal I’m Thinking of Ending Things.

Corkonian Imogen Murphy has been nominated for Best Director for Dead Still, which received seven nominations.

Fiona Shaw is among the nominees for Supporting Actress for her role as an MI6 agent in Killing Eve while Derry Girl star Nicola Coughlan is in the same category for her role in the Netflix hit Bridgerton.

Adrian Dunbar is nominated for Best Actor for his role in the final season of Line of Duty, up against Brendan Gleeson for his performance as Donald Trump in The Comey Rule. Andrew Scott is up for a Supporting Actor award for his role in the BBC’s hit adaptation of His Dark Materials.

In the Best Documentary are Breaking Out, about Cork singer Fergus O'Farrell and Henry Glassie: Field Work from Cork director Pat Collins.

The 2021 virtual IFTA Awards Ceremony will be broadcast on Virgin Media One on Sunday July 4.

2021 NOMINEES

Best Film

Broken Law

Dating Amber

Herself

Vivarium

Wildfire

Wolfwalkers

Lead Actor Film

Ciarán Hinds - The Man In The Hat

Fionn O'Shea - Dating Amber

Gabriel Byrne - Death of a Ladies Man

Moe Dunford - Knuckledust

Tristan Heanue - Broken Law

Lead Actress Film

Clare Dunne - Herself

Jessie Buckley - I'm Thinking of Ending Things

Lola Petticrew - Dating Amber

Nika McGuigan - Wildfire

Nora-Jane Noone - Wildfire

Supporting Actor Film

Barry Ward - Dating Amber

Brian Gleeson - Death of a Ladies Man

Colm Meaney - Pixie

Conleth Hill - Herself

Ned Dennehy - Undergods

Supporting Actress Film

Ally Ni Chiarain - Broken Law

Kathy Kiera Clarke - A Bend in the River

Molly McCann - Herself

Saoirse Ronan - Ammonite

Sharon Horgan - Dating Amber

Feature Documentary

Breaking Out

Finding Jack Charlton

Henry Glassie: Field Work

Phil Lynott: Songs for While I'm Away

The 8th

Tomorrow is Saturday

Best Drama

Blood Season 2

Dead Still

Line of Duty Season 6

Normal People

Smother

Vikings Season 6

Lead Actor Drama

Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty Season 6

Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule

James Nesbitt - Bloodlands

Michael Smiley - Dead Still

Paul Mescal - Normal People

Lead Actress Drama

Aisling Franciosi - Black Narcissus

Catherine Walker - The Deceived

Dervla Kirwan - Smother

Eve Hewson - Behind Her Eyes

Niamh Algar - Raised By Wolves

Supporting Actor Drama

Andrew Scott - His Dark Materials

Colm Meaney - Gangs of London

Desmond Eastwood - Normal People

Éanna Hardwicke - Smother

Fionn O'Shea - Normal People

Supporting Actress Drama

Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve

Gemma-Leah Devereux - Smother

Nicola Coughlan - Bridgerton

Sarah Greene - Normal People

Seána Kerslake - Smother