Normal People up for 15 IFTAs as Fiona Shaw and late Nika McGuigan also nominated

A selection of Cork and Munster talent are nominated for IFTA awards across 25 categories in film and drama, including Sarah Greene, Imogen Murphy and Jessie Buckley
Sarah Greene as Lorraine Waldron in Normal People, which is nominated for 15 IFTAs

Tue, 15 Jun, 2021 - 09:34
Denise O’Donoghue

 The nominations for this year’s Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) awards have been announced and hit show Normal People has received the most nominations across both film and drama categories.

The adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel has received 15 nominations, including for Best Drama and a Best Actor nomination for Paul Mescal’s performance as Connell. Cork actress Sarah Greene has been recognised for her star as Connell’s mother, Lorraine. Fionn O’Shea is nominated for his supporting role as Jamie, as well as for his role in Dating Amber.

Dating Amber, an LGBTQ coming-of-age tale set in 90s Ireland, has eight nominations in total and Cartoon Saloon’s animated Celtic fable Wolfwalkers, which was also nominated for an Oscar this year, has three nominations.

The late Nika McGuigan’s final performance in Cathy Brady’s debut, Wildfire, is nominated in the Best Actress category and her co-star Nora-Jane Noone is up for the same award.

Killarney actress Jessie Buckley has been recognised for her part in celebrated director Charlie Kaufman’s surreal I’m Thinking of Ending Things.

Corkonian Imogen Murphy has been nominated for Best Director for Dead Still, which received seven nominations.

Fiona Shaw is among the nominees for Supporting Actress for her role as an MI6 agent in Killing Eve while Derry Girl star Nicola Coughlan is in the same category for her role in the Netflix hit Bridgerton.

Adrian Dunbar is nominated for Best Actor for his role in the final season of Line of Duty, up against Brendan Gleeson for his performance as Donald Trump in The Comey Rule. Andrew Scott is up for a Supporting Actor award for his role in the BBC’s hit adaptation of His Dark Materials.

In the Best Documentary are Breaking Out, about Cork singer Fergus O'Farrell and Henry Glassie: Field Work from Cork director Pat Collins.

The 2021 virtual IFTA Awards Ceremony will be broadcast on Virgin Media One on Sunday July 4.

2021 NOMINEES 

Best Film 

 Broken Law 

 Dating Amber 

 Herself 

 Vivarium 

 Wildfire 

 Wolfwalkers 

 Lead Actor Film 

 Ciarán Hinds - The Man In The Hat 

 Fionn O'Shea - Dating Amber 

 Gabriel Byrne - Death of a Ladies Man 

 Moe Dunford - Knuckledust 

 Tristan Heanue - Broken Law 

 Lead Actress Film 

 Clare Dunne - Herself 

 Jessie Buckley - I'm Thinking of Ending Things 

 Lola Petticrew - Dating Amber 

 Nika McGuigan - Wildfire 

 Nora-Jane Noone - Wildfire 

Supporting Actor Film 

 Barry Ward - Dating Amber 

 Brian Gleeson - Death of a Ladies Man 

 Colm Meaney - Pixie 

 Conleth Hill - Herself 

 Ned Dennehy - Undergods 

 Supporting Actress Film 

 Ally Ni Chiarain - Broken Law 

 Kathy Kiera Clarke - A Bend in the River 

 Molly McCann - Herself 

 Saoirse Ronan - Ammonite 

 Sharon Horgan - Dating Amber 

 Feature Documentary 

 Breaking Out 

 Finding Jack Charlton 

 Henry Glassie: Field Work 

 Phil Lynott: Songs for While I'm Away 

 The 8th 

 Tomorrow is Saturday 

 Best Drama 

 Blood Season 2 

 Dead Still 

 Line of Duty Season 6 

 Normal People 

 Smother 

 Vikings Season 6 

Lead Actor Drama 

 Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty Season 6 

 Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule 

 James Nesbitt - Bloodlands 

 Michael Smiley - Dead Still 

 Paul Mescal - Normal People 

 Lead Actress Drama 

 Aisling Franciosi - Black Narcissus 

 Catherine Walker - The Deceived 

 Dervla Kirwan - Smother 

 Eve Hewson - Behind Her Eyes 

 Niamh Algar - Raised By Wolves 

 Supporting Actor Drama 

 Andrew Scott - His Dark Materials 

 Colm Meaney - Gangs of London 

 Desmond Eastwood - Normal People 

 Éanna Hardwicke - Smother 

 Fionn O'Shea - Normal People 

 Supporting Actress Drama 

 Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve 

 Gemma-Leah Devereux - Smother 

 Nicola Coughlan - Bridgerton 

 Sarah Greene - Normal People 

 Seána Kerslake - Smother 

