Normal People up for 15 IFTAs as Fiona Shaw and late Nika McGuigan also nominated

The nominations for this year’s Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) awards have been announced and hit show Normal People has received the most nominations across both film and drama categories.
The adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel has received 15 nominations, including for Best Drama and a Best Actor nomination for Paul Mescal’s performance as Connell. Cork actress Sarah Greene has been recognised for her star as Connell’s mother, Lorraine. Fionn O’Shea is nominated for his supporting role as Jamie, as well as for his role in Dating Amber.
Dating Amber, an LGBTQ coming-of-age tale set in 90s Ireland, has eight nominations in total and Cartoon Saloon’s animated Celtic fable Wolfwalkers, which was also nominated for an Oscar this year, has three nominations.
The late Nika McGuigan’s final performance in Cathy Brady’s debut, Wildfire, is nominated in the Best Actress category and her co-star Nora-Jane Noone is up for the same award.
Killarney actress Jessie Buckley has been recognised for her part in celebrated director Charlie Kaufman’s surreal I’m Thinking of Ending Things.
Corkonian Imogen Murphy has been nominated for Best Director for Dead Still, which received seven nominations.
Fiona Shaw is among the nominees for Supporting Actress for her role as an MI6 agent in Killing Eve while Derry Girl star Nicola Coughlan is in the same category for her role in the Netflix hit Bridgerton.
Adrian Dunbar is nominated for Best Actor for his role in the final season of Line of Duty, up against Brendan Gleeson for his performance as Donald Trump in The Comey Rule. Andrew Scott is up for a Supporting Actor award for his role in the BBC’s hit adaptation of His Dark Materials.
In the Best Documentary are Breaking Out, about Cork singer Fergus O'Farrell and Henry Glassie: Field Work from Cork director Pat Collins.
The 2021 virtual IFTA Awards Ceremony will be broadcast on Virgin Media One on Sunday July 4.
Broken Law
Dating Amber
Herself
Vivarium
Wildfire
Wolfwalkers
Ciarán Hinds - The Man In The Hat
Fionn O'Shea - Dating Amber
Gabriel Byrne - Death of a Ladies Man
Moe Dunford - Knuckledust
Tristan Heanue - Broken Law
Clare Dunne - Herself
Jessie Buckley - I'm Thinking of Ending Things
Lola Petticrew - Dating Amber
Nika McGuigan - Wildfire
Nora-Jane Noone - Wildfire
Barry Ward - Dating Amber
Brian Gleeson - Death of a Ladies Man
Colm Meaney - Pixie
Conleth Hill - Herself
Ned Dennehy - Undergods
Ally Ni Chiarain - Broken Law
Kathy Kiera Clarke - A Bend in the River
Molly McCann - Herself
Saoirse Ronan - Ammonite
Sharon Horgan - Dating Amber
Breaking Out
Finding Jack Charlton
Henry Glassie: Field Work
Phil Lynott: Songs for While I'm Away
The 8th
Tomorrow is Saturday
Blood Season 2
Dead Still
Line of Duty Season 6
Normal People
Smother
Vikings Season 6
Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty Season 6
Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule
James Nesbitt - Bloodlands
Michael Smiley - Dead Still
Paul Mescal - Normal People
Aisling Franciosi - Black Narcissus
Catherine Walker - The Deceived
Dervla Kirwan - Smother
Eve Hewson - Behind Her Eyes
Niamh Algar - Raised By Wolves
Andrew Scott - His Dark Materials
Colm Meaney - Gangs of London
Desmond Eastwood - Normal People
Éanna Hardwicke - Smother
Fionn O'Shea - Normal People
Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve
Gemma-Leah Devereux - Smother
Nicola Coughlan - Bridgerton
Sarah Greene - Normal People
Seána Kerslake - Smother