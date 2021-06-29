Tuesday TV Tips: Is a food truck that sells lobster a 'crustacean wagon'?

Scannal

RTÉ One, 7pm

It's likely now that anyone under the age of 35 may never actually spend any time in a smoky pub in this country. The smoking ban came in 18 years ago, masterminded by then Minister for Health and Children Micheál Martin. And this documentary is worth another look, if just to remind yourself of a totally different era when people were free to smoke in bars, airplanes, cinemas, buses and other public places.

Minister for Health, Micheál Martin in 2004. Picture: Collins

Supergirl

Sky One, 8pm

First episode of season six. Rebirth: The Girl of Steel completes her journey in her final season as Kara faces her greatest challenge yet.

Supergirl

Bake Off: The Professionals

Channel 4, 8pm

The patisserie chefs create a chocolate sharing dessert followed by large chocolate showpieces on a house-of-horrors theme.

The Nest

RTÉ One, 10.05pm

Surrogacy thriller continues: Dan is tormented by the dilemma of whether to tell Emily about Kaya's past, while Hilary makes a decision that has devastating repercussions for everyone.

Martin Compston, Sophie Rundle and Mirren Mack in The Nest

Battle of the Food Trucks

RTÉ Player

Episode 2: Five chefs try to wow the judges and avoid elimination in a bid to win €5,000

Sport

UEFA Euro 2020, round 16. England v Germany, ko 5pm and Sweden v Ukraine, 8pm. RTÉ2

Wimbledon. Second day — first round continues in men's and ladies' singles competitions. BBC One, 1.45pm

Tour de France: stage 4. Redonto to Fougères, 150km. TG4, 1pm

Radio

Fiction at the Friary and On Campus UCC 98.3FM, 5pm: A new series featuring authors reading and being interviewed at UCC, as well as performances and talks recorded at the Friary Bar's weekly fiction night, pre-pandemic - kicking off with Cónal Creedon at the O'Rahilly Building.

Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm: Author Deirdre Sullivan on short story collection 'I Want to Know That I Will Be Okay'; music journalist Zara Hedderman introduces us to Scott Walker's long and distinguished body of work.

The Alternative RTÉ 2FM, 10pm: Another double-dip into the RTÉ sessions archives with Dan Hegarty: a 1995 Fanning Session from Dublin noisemakers Mexican Pets is paired with a 2018 Studio 8 Session from Wicklow 'noisy shed rockers' Felonies.