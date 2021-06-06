Bank Holiday Sunday TV Tips: Red carpet BAFTAs and Dermot Bannon's in a bit of a tight spot

British Academy Television Awards

BBC One, 7pm

Richard Ayoade hosts the annual ceremony celebrating British and international TV programmes and talent, with The Crown, I Hate Suzie, Gangs of London, and Save Me Too up for best drama series.

Stars who will attend the event in person include Normal People's Paul Mescal, Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, I Hate Suzie's Billie Piper, and television presenter Graham Norton.

Reeling in the Years: 2018

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

The year the ‘Beast From The East’ brought blizzards and freezing temperatures; Pope Francis visited Ireland for two days; the Irish men’s rugby team celebrated a Grand Slam; and the Irish women’s hockey team reached the World Cup final. And Ireland went to the polls in a referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

Time

BBC One, 9pm

Three-part drama that might appeal to Line of Duty fans. It comes from the pen of writer Jimmy McGovern, who created Cracker, The Street, and Moving On. The plot focuses on Mark (Sean Bean), a teacher and family man who is sentenced to four years in prison after accidentally killing someone.

Mark Cobden (Sean Bean) in Time. Picture: BBC / James Stack

Dermot Bannon’s Super Small Spaces

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

New two-part series: Dermot Bannon travels the country meeting the people who have designed, renovated, reimagined, and rebuilt the spaces around them throughout the pandemic.

Dermot Bannon

He meets the McCarthy siblings in Cork, who bought an old double-decker bus to convert it into accommodation; and the Purcells in Louth, who are building a beach hut, with full beach attached.

Sport

GAA: Hurling, Division 1B, Round 4: Kilkenny v Laois (throw-in, 1.45pm); Division 1A, Round 4: Galway v Waterford (throw-in 3.45pm, both TG4).

Boxing: Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul Exhibition Bout, Virgin Media / Sky Sports Box Office — The event starts at midnight on Sunday, live from Miami, and runs through into the early hours of Monday.

Radio

The Farmers Who Went Wild, Newstalk, 7am: Part one of a two-part documentary on the ‘unlikely’ friendship between two farmers and an ecologist, as they attempt to reverse the impact of decades of intensive farming on biodiversity in a Cork river valley.

Weekend Drive, Lyric FM, 4pm: Classical favourites, plus a documentary segment ‘Golden Opportunities’: a virtual-reality exhibition brings the past and future together at Leitrim’s Ballroom of Romance.