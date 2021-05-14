Actors of all ages wanted for television series being filmed in Cork

If you want to get a start in TV, this is your opportunity.

Louise Kiely Casting has issued a call for adult actors of all ages and genders from Cork for the filming of a new television series.

The casting company was involved in the production of Wolfwalkers, Wild Mountain Thyme, Normal People and the upcoming Conversations With Friends.

While details of the series are being kept under wraps, we know that actors must be from the Rebel County, which suggests that it’s being filmed in Cork.

Actors must be aged over 18 years and be available for filming between now and October.

While they say acting experience is a bonus, it is not a requirement, meaning it is a great opportunity to break into the industry.

Applicants are asked to email their details to beibhinn4louisekielycasting@gmail.com and include an acting CV or reel if available, as well as a short note about themselves.

For more information, check out the casting call in full below.