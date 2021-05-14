Five things for the Weekend: New drama series, live classical music, and a Roddy Doyle doc 

1|poetry| Cork International Poetry Festival

The online event continues until Saturday evening with readings and workshops involving Irish and international poets.

See http://corkpoetryfest.net

2|opera| Friday Opera Explorer

The latest offering from the Irish National Opera includes Gavan Ring and Sarah Shine performing arias by Berlioz, Gounod and Massenet.

Irish National Opera YouTube, live from 5pm

3|classical| Cork Orchestral Society

Woodwind quintet Winds of Change provide the latest concert in the series from the Curtis Auditorium, Cork.

Saturday, 6.30pm, www.corkorchestralsociety.com

4 |streaming| The Underground Railroad

New drama series that brings an element of fantasy to tales of slavery-era America. Decent, but at times harrowing.

Amazon Prime Video, available now

5 |TV| Back to Barrytown

First episode of a new three-part series on Roddy Doyle's Barrytown trilogy, chatting to the author himself and cast members of such films as The Commitments.

Sunday, RTÉ One, 9.30pm