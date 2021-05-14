Five things for the Weekend: New drama series, live classical music, and a Roddy Doyle doc 

... and Cork's online poetry festival also continues until Saturday 
Five things for the Weekend: New drama series, live classical music, and a Roddy Doyle doc 

Colm Meaney in Back to Barrytown. 

Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 13:15
Des O’Driscoll

1|poetry| Cork International Poetry Festival

 The online event continues until Saturday evening with readings and workshops involving Irish and international poets.

See http://corkpoetryfest.net

 2|opera| Friday Opera Explorer 

 The latest offering from the Irish National Opera includes Gavan Ring and Sarah Shine performing arias by Berlioz, Gounod and Massenet.

Irish National Opera YouTube, live from 5pm

 3|classical| Cork Orchestral Society 

Woodwind quintet Winds of Change provide the latest concert in the series from the Curtis Auditorium, Cork.

Saturday, 6.30pm, www.corkorchestralsociety.com 

4 |streaming| The Underground Railroad  

New drama series that brings an element of fantasy to tales of slavery-era America. Decent, but at times harrowing.

Amazon Prime Video, available now 

 5 |TV| Back to Barrytown

 First episode of a new three-part series on Roddy Doyle's Barrytown trilogy, chatting to the author himself and cast members of such films as The Commitments.

Sunday, RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Read More

'My favourite nature book': Eight tips for great reads on animals and the environment 

More in this section

Finding Dory UK premiere - London Ellen DeGeneres denies ‘toxic workplace’ allegations are reason for ending show
Dark Dawn: New Zealand-based Corkman draws on Irish mythology for new computer game Dark Dawn: New Zealand-based Corkman draws on Irish mythology for new computer game
People's Choice Awards 2020 Ellen DeGeneres announces her chat show will end after 19 years
SHOWBIZ Friends / sitcom

Friends reunion special finally gets a release date

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices