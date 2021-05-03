Monday TV Tips: Can you outsmart Irish Chaser, Darragh 'The Menace' Ennis?

How to Cook Well with Rory O’Connell

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

Rory meets Stephen O’Connell and Alexis Bowman of Fermoyle Pottery in Kerry. Their tableware has been commissioned by Aimsir in Kildare, Aniar in Galway, Ichigo Ichie in Cork, and Restaurant Chestnut in West Cork.

The Wonderful World of Cake

RTÉ2, 8.05pm

The McVities Factory in Manchester employs 600 people, working 24/7 to produce 4,000 Jaffa Cakes every minute.

Jump Girls (Repeat)

TG4, 8pm

Observational bilingual two-part documentary on horseracing — the only major professional sport where women and men go head to head for the same prizes — with trainer Jessica Harrington and her daughters Kate and Emma, and jockeys Rachael Blackmore, Katie Walsh, Lisa O'Neill and Katie O'Farrell.

Iarnród Enda

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Enda Kenny travels from Portrush on the Antrim coast to the Giant's Causeway and visits Dunluce Castle of Game of Thrones fame.

Beat the Chasers

Beat the Chasers - The chasers, including Darragh Ennis, with Bradley Walsh

UTV, 9pm

With new Chaser — Irish scientist, Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis.

The Delinquent Season

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Tense drama revolving around two couples in suburban Dublin. Looks like marital bliss, until an altercation between one couple occurs and cracks appear. Cillian Murphy, Eva Birthistle, Catherine Walker, and Andrew Scott star.

Sport: Live Snooker: The World Championship

BBC2, 7pm

Fourth and concluding session of this year's final.