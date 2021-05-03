Line Of Duty is over: Here are 10 great cop dramas to binge next

Bodyguard, Netflix

Starring Keeley Hawes as British Home Secretary Julia Montague and Game of Thrones’ Richard Madden as her personal protection officer as they balance the heady mix of sexual tension with a web of intrigue that involves the police and some of the highest-ranking politicians in Westminister. Gripping, sexy and utterly binge-worthy. Be warned though, there is only one season.

Prime Suspect, Virgin Media Player

Helen Mirren is DCI Jane Tennison as she leads a team hunting sadistic killers while overcoming sexism and resentment from her team as well as her own demons. Pitch perfect performances marry with women-focused themes that seem before their time in today's landscape.

Marcella, Netflix, ITV

Anna Friel is the detective sergeant in the Metropolitan Police who hunts serial killers while battling to save her marriage. Dark, twisty and full of excellent knitwear, expect to be gripped from the opening scene. Marcella is written and produced by Hans Rosenfeldt of The Bridge, so expect Scandi-noire overtones throughout.

The Wire, NowTV

Widely regarded as one of the best cop shows ever made, The Wire made the city of Baltimore the star and the characters in the series its supporting cast. With a stellar cast, surprising twists and turns and a firm line that even the police can be bad guys, this is well worth a watch.

Luther, Netflix

Idris Elba is Luther, a troubled detective with a deep moral code and a self-destructive side. Ruth Watson stars opposite him as Alice, a psychopath who murdered her parents but has a soft spot for Luther. Watch as Luther balances the professional with an increasing attraction for Alice as they play an insatiable game of cat and mouse. And that's just the first season.

The Fall, Netflix

If gorgeous looking murderers are what you fancy on your television set after Line of Duty then look no further than The Fall. Jamie Dornan stars as the charming-but-deadly Paul Spector opposite Gillian Anderson's damaged-but-genius detective Stella Gibson. Gripping and brilliantly written.

The Shield, Prime, All4

If it's corrupt cops and down and dirty politicians you crave, then you're in for a treat with The Shield. Inspired by the Rampart Scandal of the 1990s, the series follows a crew of corrupt cops led by Vic Mackey as they dodge internal affairs and drug lords.

The Killing, Netflix, Prime

Based on the Danish series Forbrydelsen, The Killing maintains the moody look and feel of Scandi-noire. It follows the murder of Seattle teen Rosie Larson from multiple perspectives, including the police and Rosie’s grieving family and showcases standout performances from Mireille Enos, Joel Kinnaman and Billy Campbell.

Unforgotten, Netflix

Detectives Cassie Stuart and Sunil Khan try to solve a series of cold cases involving murders and historic disappearances in this fast-paced psychological thriller. Critically acclaimed, this is well worth committing to.

White House Farm Murders, Netflix

Based on true events, a detective delves deeper into a seemingly straightforward case after a misunderstood woman is accused of murdering her family. Gripping and horrifying in equal measure.