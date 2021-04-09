Friday TV Tips: Country music studio session — and the MasterChef champion

— and are we ready to salute 'President Kim Cattrall'?
Friday TV Tips: Country music studio session — and the MasterChef champion

Modus: American president, Helen Tyler (Kim Cattrall), on a State Visit to Stockholm

Fri, 09 Apr, 2021 - 13:35
Caroline Delaney

MasterChef

BBC1, 8.30pm

It's been a tough six weeks that has seen some extraordinary cooking, but the final is here — and one of the class of 21 is about to become the 17th MasterChef Champion. 

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

It's a celebration of the songs and lives of John Prine, Kenny Rogers, Charley Pride, Hal Ketchum, and Brian Coll, with Irish country stars including Cliona Hagan, Susan McCann, Declan Nerney, Robert Mizzell, and Michael English performing some of their greatest compositions in a rousing circle of friends country music studio session.

And CJ Stander chats to Ryan Tubridy to say goodbye. When CJ Stander arrived at Cork Airport in 2012, he considered himself in the last chance saloon as far as his rugby career was concerned. Nine years on, he departs Irish shores with 51 Irish caps, including two wins against the All Blacks, a Grand Slam, a British and Irish Lions tour, as well as his star performances for Munster.

Munster's CJ Stander receives his 50th cap from the Heineken Champions Cup. Picture: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

As drama Smother draws to a close this Sunday night, Dervla Kirwan, the family matriarch from the whodunnit series filmed in Lahinch, will be speaking about what viewers can expect as the drama draws to a close. Dervla will also speak about marking 25 years since Ballykissangel, and voice her fears for Brexit Britain.

Smother: Dervla Kirwan as Val. Picture: Martin Maguire

With the golfing world's attention on the US Masters this weekend, Padraig Harrington will cast his expert eye over the competition, and talk about how preparations are going for Team Europe ahead of The Ryder Cup later this year.

And as we await the reopening of Ireland's museums, Ryan will take a behind-the-scenes look through the treasure trove of historical gems in Ireland's National Collection, including some of the most intriguing personal objects in Irish history.

Plus, Declan O'Rourke will be performing The Harbour, from his brand-new album, Arrivals, produced by Paul Weller.

Sport

Ireland first division: Includes Cork City v Athlone Town, 7.45pm, WatchLOI

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 11.15pm

Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller talk about the release of Top Gun: Maverick. Felicity Jones, Wunmi Mosaku, and John Bishop also drop by, and Years & Years perform.

Filthy Rich

Star/Disney+

Starring Kim Cattrall, this drama is set in Louisiana and is a mix of gothic family melodrama and soap-style storylines. Margaret Moureaux is a televangelist who co-founded a successful network with her husband — but when he dies, three children he fathered outside the marriage each hope to claim a portion of the business.

Thunder Force

Netflix

Action comedy with Octavia Spencer as Emily Stanton, a scientist who has developed a serum with the power to give whoever has some amazing skills. She and her estranged former best friend Lydia (Melissa McCarthy), form a superhero team capable of battling the villainous leader of a band of miscreants attempting to take control of Chicago.

Thunder Force: Melissa McCarthy as Lydia and Octavia Spencer as Emily. Picture: PA Photo/Netflix/Hopper Stone

From memory-boosts to channelling calm: why old-school pen and paper will always be best

